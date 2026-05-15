Kerala SSLC Result 2026: KBPE Class 10 Results To Be OUT At 3 PM; All You Need To Know

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is set to announce the SSLC Class 10 results on May 15 at 3 PM. General Education Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph will declare the results at a press conference. The results for Class 10 SSLC 2026 will be accessible on official platforms, including pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and keralaresults.nic.in.

Students can navigate to one of these sites to retrieve their scorecards once the Kerala board releases the 2026 SSLC results. As per the State Education Minister V Sivankutty, a grand total of 417,497 students have participated in the SSLC examination across 3,031 centres. The SSLC examinations took place from March 5 to March 30, 2026.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: List Of Websites To Check Class 10 Results

keralaresults.nic.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How To Check On Official Board Website

Step 1: Navigate to the authorised results site at keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the "Kerala SSLC Result 2026" link located on the main page.

Step 3: Input the registration ID and birth date.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: The Kerala SSLC score report will be displayed on your monitor.

Step 6: Download and keep the marks sheet for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How to check results via SMS?

Students can also access the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 through alternative methods when websites face heavy traffic. To check results via SMS, candidates need to open the SMS app on their phone, type "KERALA10" followed by their registration number, and send the message to the official result SMS number 56263.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How to check results via DigiLocker?

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker app or navigate to the official website at DigiLocker

Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number or enter your existing DigiLocker account details.

Step 3: Head over to the Education Documents section and look for “Kerala Board of Public Education” or the Kerala SSLC result document.

Step 4: Choose 'SSLC Results 2026' or 'Class X Marksheet'.

Step 5: Fill in your register number and date of birth in the respective fields.

Step 6: Submit the information to view the Kerala SSLC Result 2026.

Step 7: Click on “Save to Locker” to preserve the digital marksheet in your DigiLocker account for future access.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Alternate ways to check result

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 can also be accessed via WhatsApp. It will be made available on the Kerala State IT Mission's WhatsApp number 9188619958 and the Nammude Keralam mobile app.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Highlights

In 2025, Kerala achieved an impressive pass rate of 99.50%, with 424,583 students successfully completing the examination out of 427,021 candidates. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was noted at 99.69%.

Kerala SSLC Result Past Trends

2025: 99.5%

2024: 99.69%

2023: 99.70%

2022: 99.26%

2021: 99.47%

2020: 98.82%

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