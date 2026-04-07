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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals-Mumbai Indians Match Delayed Due To Rain In Guwahati — Check Weather Forecast

The delay in the match comes a day after the game between KKR and PBKS in Kolkata was forced to be abandoned due to persistent rains in the city.

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IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals-Mumbai Indians Match Delayed Due To Rain In Guwahati — Check Weather Forecast
View of the ground covered due to rain during the match between RR and MI in Guwahati.
Photo Source: PTI

Match 13 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has been delayed due to rain and poor weather in the city. 

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience rain/thunderstorm from 8.30 p.m. IST to 2.30 a.m. IST (Wednesday). Rajasthan Royals shared a video and the visuals did not paint a promising picture for the match to progress.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar Nails His Yorkers To Rishabh Pant During Lucknow Super Giants Net Session — Watch

If things improve, it will be a rain-curtailed match. According to IPL's rule book, 10:56 p.m. local time is the cut-off time for a five-overs-each match to start. The possibility of any action happening looks remote as scattered thunderstorms are predicted.

Rajasthan have started this season in sensational fashion, winning both their opening matches with a very favourable net run rate (NRR) of +2.233. Mumbai, on the other hand, started well by winning their first match but lost their second and now have a -0.206 NRR.

The delay in the match comes a day after the game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Kolkata had to be abandoned after just 3.4 overs. Kolkata too received heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Preview: Likely XI, Weather, Players To Watch, H2H, Live Streaming

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