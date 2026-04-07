IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar Nails His Yorkers To Rishabh Pant During Lucknow Super Giants Net Session — Watch

Arjun Tendulkar is steadily winning over cricket fans with his hard work and determination. Even though he hasn't yet broken into the playing XI of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the young seamer is refusing to let limited game time slow him down.

His commitment to improving and staying ready has become one of the most talked-about positives from the LSG camp. The junior Tendulkar is putting in relentless effort to remain match-fit.

His intense training sessions have been captured on camera during the team's net practice, and the 26-year-old's grit and passion are clearly visible in the short clips that continue to go viral across social media platforms.

Also Read | 'Play Out Of Passion, Not Pressure': Arjun Tendulkar Reflects On Journey Before IPL 2026

In a recent video, he can be spotted bowling to his captain Rishabh Pant and other LSG teammates. The video shows the efficiency with which he nails his yorkers.

LSG also posted a short video on X showcasing Tendulkar's bowling prowess.

Arjun in Arjun mode 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Z3DMHHrhtx — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 4, 2026

It is actually a third video of Tendulkar that has caught people's attention. It's from his younger days and in that video the left-arm seamer is seen getting tutored by former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun. After receiving the instructions he bowls to then India captain Virat Kohli in a net session.

Rare moment of Arjun Tendulkar bowling to Virat Kohli in a Wankhede practice session. India needed practice against a left-arm pacer, and at that time they didn't have one, so Arjun was bowling to the Indian team ???? pic.twitter.com/pruynvqvt6 — CricketElysium (@ElysiumCricket) April 7, 2026

Also Read | Lalit Modi Slams Current IPL Format, Says 20 Fewer Matches Cost League Rs 2,400 Crore

Lucknow Super Giants Mixed Start To IPL 2026

Tendulkar would be hoping to make his LSG debut soon though. The Lucknow-based team began their season on a disappointing note as they were beaten by Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their first match.

The team bounced back from the defeat in as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in their next fixture. The Rishabh Pant-led side is due to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.