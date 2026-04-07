Five Stocks To Buy: Coal India, GMDC, Titan, Bank of Baroda, And SAIL

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing heavily on the mining, metals, banking, and luxury retail sectors.

Top picks for the day include a consensus buy on Coal India, alongside state-run mining major GMDC, jewellery giant Titan, PSU lender Bank of Baroda, and steel major SAIL.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Coal India

Coal India emerged as a consensus pick with dual buy recommendations from leading technical analysts.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, recommended entering the stock at the current market price of Rs 458 for a target of Rs 485, while advising a stop loss at Rs 448.

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, also suggested a buy at Rs 458 for a target of Rs 475, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 450.

GMDC (Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation)

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities sees significant upside in the mining sector, identifying a buying opportunity in GMDC. He recommended entering the stock at Rs 597 for a target of Rs 625. He suggested protecting the trade with a stop loss maintained at Rs 585.

Titan

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking highlighted strong momentum in the luxury consumer space with a buy call on Titan. He recommended a long position at the current market price of Rs 4,244 for an ambitious target of Rs 4,550, advising traders to place a strict stop loss at Rs 4,080.

Bank of Baroda

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, identified value in the PSU banking space, placing a buy call on Bank of Baroda. He recommended buying the stock at the current market price of Rs 257 for an upside target of Rs 275, while keeping a stop loss at Rs 248.

SAIL (Steel Authority of India)

Nilesh Jain, VP and Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse Ltd, sees technical strength in the metals space. He has recommended a buy on SAIL for a target price of Rs 170, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 155.

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