IPL 2026 Points Table: Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings Share Point As Rain Plays Spoilsport At Eden Gardens

Match 12 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata ended in a no result after prolonged rains hit the city. As a result, the two teams walked away with a point each.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. They lost opener Finn Allen and all-rounder Cameron Green in the second over to pacer Xavier Bartlett. KKR were 25/2 in 3.4 overs when it started pouring.

Rahane (8*) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7*) were at the crease at the time. The rains intensified with time and no further play was possible.

The outcome means Punjab remain unbeaten this season and are at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Kolkata earned their first point of the season and climbed to the eighth place.

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Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Punjab Kings (PBKS) 3 2 - 1 5 0.637 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 2 2 4 2.501 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2 2 4 2.233 Delhi Capitals (DC) 2 2 4 1.170 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 1 2 2 0.275 Mumbai Indians (MI) 2 1 1 2 -0.206 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 2 1 1 2 -0.542 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 1 1 -1.964 Gujarat Titans (GT) 2 2 - -0.424 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 3 -2.517

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin had been left puzzled by Kolkata's decision to bat first. Ashwin took to X to express his surprise on why KKR would choose batting in a match they knew could be affected by rain, especially with an "inexperienced bowling attack."

Ashwin wanted to convey that a moist pitch, soggy outfield due to rain and with the ball skidding would have made things tough for the KKR bowlers against PBKS' strong batting unit if the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) came into effect.

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Kolkata were also without front-line spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine as the former was injured and the latter was unwell, according to Rahane at the toss.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in Guwhati.

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