Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Resigns, Reports Say

Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson has resigned over a year before his term ends, according to media reports. Wilson is currently serving his notice period, the Mint newspaper reported on Monday.

The Tata Group airline has not made any public statement yet. It is unclear if the company has found a replacement.

Wilson's resignation was accepted at a board meeting last week but he will stay on with the company until a successor is found, the Hindustan Times reported citing sources.

Wilson was appointed CEO and Managing Director of Air India in 2022 on a five-year contract after the government sold the airline to the Tata Group. His tenure was scheduled to end in July 2027. Prior to joining the airline, he served as CEO of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

Air India has been under regulatory scrutiny since a plane crash in Ahmedabad in June last year that claimed 260 lives. High fuel costs and delayed delivery of new planes have also weighed on operations. In January, ‌Reuters ⁠reported that the board was scouting for a new CEO to replace Wilson.

The leadership change at Air India comes just days after larger rival IndiGo announced the appointment of William Walsh as new CEO after Pieter Elbers resigned. Walsh will take charge from Aug. 3.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Appoints William Walsh As New CEO; To Take Charge From Aug 3

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