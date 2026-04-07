Indian Techie Breaks Down Rs 1.36 Lakh Monthly Expense: Over 50% Into SIPs, Rs 22,000 On Rent

An Indian Microsoft employee has gone viral after sharing how she tracks her expenses and purchases. Hyderabad-based Saniya Ahuja, who is also an aspiring content creator, shared that she spent over Rs 1.3 lakh in March.

Detailing her budget, Saniya revealed how she tracks her finance habits. “Just a disclaimer, I overspent this month, so let's see what went where,” Saniya stated in her reel on Monday.

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Right in the beginning, she highlighted that she spent over half of her budget on mutual fund SIPs and funds. “Spent Rs 70,000 in SIPs and funds. Then 22,000 went in rent, maintenance and electricity..,” she shared.

Saniya admitted she overspent this month due to non-essential shopping. The bill for this expense was nearly Rs 16,800, adding significantly to her total monthly spending.

Additionally, she spent nearly Rs 11,000 in transportation costs, which was more than usual due to flight tickets. She also spent almost Rs 10,000 on dining.

Other expenses included over Rs 3,500 on health, Rs 2,755 on groceries and Rs 1,200 on subscriptions. In total, her expenses for March added up to Rs 1,36,857, combining all savings, bills, and shopping costs.

While concluding her post, Saniya noted that logging her expenses helps her in managing finances. “It helps me track what went where and what I can cut down for the next month. Like, I know I overspent this month so I already have it in my mind to balance it out,” she said.

She also advised her followers to log their expenses to understand how they spend their money. When one of the comments asked her if she used any app, Saniya revealed she uses a tool called ‘Money Manager'.

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Reacting to her video, some users were also curious about how much one earns to be able to spend and save such a large amount. Others noted that she was an inspiration and the video was informative.

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