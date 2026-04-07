SEBI Offers One-Time Relief For Public Issuances Amid Slowdown Due To Geopolitical Tensions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has announced a one-time relaxation for public issuances, acknowledging that geopolitical tensions have slowed companies' access to capital and delayed fundraising plans.

Under existing rules, a public issue must be opened within 12 months or 18 months, depending on the category, from the date SEBI issues its observations on the offer document. However, SEBI said issuers are struggling to meet these timelines as volatile global conditions have dampened investor participation.

In a circular issued on April 7, SEBI said it has received representations from industry bodies highlighting difficulties in mobilising resources and accessing capital markets due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This has forced several companies to defer, recalibrate or withdraw issuance plans, raising the risk of observation letters lapsing and triggering duplication of regulatory processes.

To address this, SEBI has decided to extend the validity of observation letters expiring between April 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026, till September 30, 2026.

The relief is conditional, subject to a written undertaking from the lead manager confirming continued compliance with disclosure requirements under Schedule XVI of the ICDR Regulations, along with submission of an updated offer document.

The one-time relaxation comes into effect immediately, providing issuers regulatory breathing space amid uncertain market conditions.

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