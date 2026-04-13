IPL 2026: Praful Hinge Bags 3 Wickets In First Over On Debut; Sooryavanshi, Jurel, Pretorius Out — Watch

Rajasthan Royals were rocked early in their run-chase of 217 against Sunrisers Hyderabad as debutant Praful Hinge picked up three wickets in the first over of his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut.

The 24-year-old seamer got the wickets of Vaibhav Sooryanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius as RR were left reeling at 1/3 after the first over of their innings.

By picking three wickets, Hinge has achieved the rare feat of becoming the first bowler to bag three wickets in the first over of his IPL innings.

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The right-arm fast-medium bowler from Vidarbha opened the bowling for SRH. His second delivery was at a back of a length and it bounced a bit higher as it rushed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (0). The in-form teenager went for the pull but top-edged it to wicketkeeper Salil Arora.

Two balls later, he again banged it in short off a length and Dhruv Jurel (0) inside-edged it onto the stumps. And again two balls later, Hinge bowled one on the pads of Lhuan-dre Pretorius (0), who flicked it to deep backward square leg. Nitish Kumar Reddy collected the catch to hand Hinge his third wicket in his very first over in the IPL.

Hinge took the wicket of Riyan Parag (4) as well in his second over. After eight overs, Rajasthan were 58/5 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) also back in the dug out being dismissed by Sakib Husain.

Earlier, SRH powered their way to 216/6 on the back of 91 off 44 balls by Ishan Kishan and a 26-ball 40 by Heinrich Klaasen. Kishan's innings comprised of eight fours and six sixes. This is his second half-century in the IPL this year. Kishan hammered 80 off 38 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener.

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Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to field first on April 13. Opener Abhishek Sharma got out for a first-ball duck, slicing Jofra Archer's delivery to deep backward point.

But Kishan's innings along with helping hands from Klaasen (40 off 26), Nitish Kumar Reddy (28 off 13), and Salil Arora (24* off 13) helped SRH post 216/6.

While Archer took two wickets, Shandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande and Parag took a wicket-a-piece.

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