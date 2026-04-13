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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH's Ishan Kishan Goes 2nd In Race After Whirlwind 91 Vs RR

The Sunrisers Hyderabad's stand-in skipper hammered eight fours and six sixes during his stay in the middle.

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH's Ishan Kishan Goes 2nd In Race After Whirlwind 91 Vs RR
Ishan Kishan struck eight fours and six sixes in his innings of 91.
Photo Source: PTI

Ishan Kishan played a whirlwind knock of 91 off 44 deliveries during Sunrisers Hyderabad's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. By doing so, he has become the second leading run scorer in the Orange Cap race this season.

Kishan's innings comprised of eight fours and six sixes. This is his second half-century in the IPL this year. Kishan hammered 80 off 38 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener.

ALSO READ | Change In IPL 2026 Schedule: BCCI Swaps CSK Vs GT Fixtures Due To Gujarat Municipal Elections

Kishan has amassed 213 runs in five innings at an average of 42.6 and an impressive strike rate of 190.17. Kishan's teammate Heinrich Klaasen is leading the run-scoring charts with 224 runs.

Here is a look at the top-five leading run-scorers of 2026 IPL

PlayerTeamMatches PlayedRuns ScoredHighest50s/100
Heinrich KlaasenSunrisers Hyderabad5224622/0
Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad5213912/0
Vaibhav SooryavanshiRajasthan Royals5200782/0
Rajat PatidarRoyal Challengers Bengaluru4195632/0
Yashavi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals518377*2/0

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to field first on April 13. Opener Abhishek Sharma got out for a first-ball duck, slicing Jofra Archer's delivery to deep backward point. But Kishan's innings along with helping hands from Klaasen (40 off 26), Nitish Kumar Reddy (28 off 13), and Salil Arora (24* off 13) helped SRH post 216/6.

While Archer took two wickets, Shandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande and Parag took a wicket-a-piece.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma To Undergo Scans For Suspected Hamstring Injury

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