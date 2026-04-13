IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma To Undergo Scans For Suspected Hamstring Injury

Rohit Sharma will be undergoing scans for possible hamstring injury, Cricbuzz has reported. The veteran batter was forced to retire hurt in Mumbai Indians' run-chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit walked off after scoring 19 off 13 balls. MI lost the match by 18 runs. Before walking off the field, Rohit was attended by the team physio. However the former MI captain continued feeling uncomfortable and had to retire out.

According to Cricbuzz's report, Rohit's participation is MI's next match, which is against Punjab Kings on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium depends on the results of the scans.

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The team has not issued any official communication on Rohit's well being.

"I'm not entirely sure yet - perhaps it's a bit of a hamstring issue - but I can't say for certain. I was in the dugout, so I don't have much information on it," MI batter Sherfane Rutherford said in the post-match media conference.

Rohit began his season with an innings of 78 against Kolkata Knight Riders. In the next two matches against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, he got out for 35 and 5. Meanwhile, MI are in eighth place on the IPL points table with just one win from four matches.

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