IPL 2026 Points Table: SRH Pull Off 229 Chase Despite Sooryavanshi's Record Ton To Leapfrog RR

On a day that no total looked safe at IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced another standout chase to overhaul 229 against Rajasthan Royals with five wickets and nine balls to spare at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, April 25. The result sees SRH leapfrog their opponents to move into third place on the IPL points table, completing the season double against RR.

SRH never looked troubled as Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma stitched together a 132-run second-wicket partnership off just 55 balls to provide a solid base for the chase.

Kishan led the charge with 74 off 31 balls, striking 11 fours and three sixes, while Abhishek chipped in with 57 off 29.

Nitish Kumar Reddy then ensured there was no slowing down, scoring 36 off 18 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen put in a measured 29 off 24 before Salil Arora (8*) sealed the win with a six.

Earlier in the game, Rajasthan Royals delivered a dominant batting performance after being put to bat, posting 228/6 in their first home game at Jaipur.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put in another standout performance scoring 103 off 37 balls, racing to his third 15-ball fifty of the season and bringing up his hundred in just 36 deliveries. The 15-year-old's second IPL century is the third-fastest in the tournament's history.

He smashed an astonishing 12 sixes, including four back-to-back maximums in the first over against Praful Hinge, and five fours, also becoming the youngest player to score 1000 IPL runs during his innings.

Dhruv Jurel scored 51 off 35, while Donovan Ferreira added a late flourish with 33 off 16 to push the total beyond 220.

The victory helps SRH leapfrog RR to take third spot on the IPL points table with 10 points from eight games. RR slip down to fourth after suffering their third loss of the campaign.

Here's how the IPL 2026 points table stands after RR vs SRH:

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 7 6 0 1 13 1.333 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 7 5 2 0 10 1.101 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 5 3 0 10 0.815 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 5 3 0 10 0.602 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 7 3 4 0 6 0.118 6 Delhi Capitals (DC) 7 3 4 0 6 -0.184 7 Gujarat Titans (GT) 7 3 4 0 6 -0.79 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 9 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 7 2 5 0 4 -1.277 10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

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