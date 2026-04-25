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La Liga 2025-26 Points Table: Barcelona Within Touching Distance Of Title After Getafe Win As Real Madrid Slip Up

Real Madrid's late stumble means Barcelona could be crowned champions next week, if the Galacticos are beaten by Espanyol.

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La Liga 2025-26 Points Table: Barcelona Within Touching Distance Of Title After Getafe Win As Real Madrid Slip Up
Marcus Rashford came off the bench to seal the victory for Barcelona.
X/@FCBarcelona

Barcelona moved to the brink of the La Liga 2025-26 title after a controlled 2-0 win over Getafe at the Coliseum Stadium, extending their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table to 11 points.

Despite missing key attackers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Hansi Flick's side dictated proceedings against a typically compact Getafe outfit. The breakthrough arrived in the 42nd minute when Fermín López timed his run to perfection, meeting Pedri's incisive through ball before finishing past David Soria.

Flick made a triple substitution at the hour mark, introducing Marcus Rashford, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araújo. The changes made the difference, with Barcelona sealing the result in the 75th minute. A swift transition led by Robert Lewandowski released Rashford, who finished calmly to double the advantage and secure all three points.

Title Race Tilts Firmly Towards Barcelona

The result, coupled with Real Madrid's late 1-1 draw against Real Betis, leaves Barcelona in a commanding position with 85 points from 33 matches, compared to Madrid's 74. Vinícius Júnior had given Madrid an early lead, but a 94th-minute equaliser from Héctor Bellerín denied them a crucial win, further widening the gap at the top.

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Elsewhere, Villarreal were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Oviedo, slightly denting their push for a top-three finish, while Deportivo Alavés boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 win over Mallorca.

With six matches remaining, Barcelona could mathematically secure the title as early as next weekend, depending on results. They next face Osasuna on May 2, while Real Madrid take on Espanyol in a fixture that could potentially decide the title.  

A win for Barcelona combined with a Real Madrid defeat next week would seal the title.

Here's a look at how the La Liga 2025-26 points table stands after Getafe vs Barcelona: 

PosClubMPWDLGDPts
1Barcelona3328145785
2Real Madrid3323553774
3Villarreal3219582062
4Atlético Madrid3217691857
5Real Betis3312147850
6Getafe3313515-644
7Celta Vigo32111110344
8Real Sociedad3211912042
9Athletic Club3212515-1141
10Osasuna3210913-239
11Rayo Vallecano3291112-838
12Espanyol3210814-1238
13Girona3291112-1338
14Valencia329914-1236
15Alavés339915-1136
16Mallorca339816-1035
17Elche3281113-735
18Sevilla329716-1434
19Levante328816-1332
20Real Oviedo3261016-2428

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 37-Ball 103, Becomes Youngest To 1,000 T20 Runs - Watch

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