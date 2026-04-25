La Liga 2025-26 Points Table: Barcelona Within Touching Distance Of Title After Getafe Win As Real Madrid Slip Up

Barcelona moved to the brink of the La Liga 2025-26 title after a controlled 2-0 win over Getafe at the Coliseum Stadium, extending their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table to 11 points.

Despite missing key attackers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Hansi Flick's side dictated proceedings against a typically compact Getafe outfit. The breakthrough arrived in the 42nd minute when Fermín López timed his run to perfection, meeting Pedri's incisive through ball before finishing past David Soria.

Flick made a triple substitution at the hour mark, introducing Marcus Rashford, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araújo. The changes made the difference, with Barcelona sealing the result in the 75th minute. A swift transition led by Robert Lewandowski released Rashford, who finished calmly to double the advantage and secure all three points.

Title Race Tilts Firmly Towards Barcelona

The result, coupled with Real Madrid's late 1-1 draw against Real Betis, leaves Barcelona in a commanding position with 85 points from 33 matches, compared to Madrid's 74. Vinícius Júnior had given Madrid an early lead, but a 94th-minute equaliser from Héctor Bellerín denied them a crucial win, further widening the gap at the top.

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Elsewhere, Villarreal were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Oviedo, slightly denting their push for a top-three finish, while Deportivo Alavés boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 win over Mallorca.

With six matches remaining, Barcelona could mathematically secure the title as early as next weekend, depending on results. They next face Osasuna on May 2, while Real Madrid take on Espanyol in a fixture that could potentially decide the title.

A win for Barcelona combined with a Real Madrid defeat next week would seal the title.

Here's a look at how the La Liga 2025-26 points table stands after Getafe vs Barcelona:

Pos Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Barcelona 33 28 1 4 57 85 2 Real Madrid 33 23 5 5 37 74 3 Villarreal 32 19 5 8 20 62 4 Atlético Madrid 32 17 6 9 18 57 5 Real Betis 33 12 14 7 8 50 6 Getafe 33 13 5 15 -6 44 7 Celta Vigo 32 11 11 10 3 44 8 Real Sociedad 32 11 9 12 0 42 9 Athletic Club 32 12 5 15 -11 41 10 Osasuna 32 10 9 13 -2 39 11 Rayo Vallecano 32 9 11 12 -8 38 12 Espanyol 32 10 8 14 -12 38 13 Girona 32 9 11 12 -13 38 14 Valencia 32 9 9 14 -12 36 15 Alavés 33 9 9 15 -11 36 16 Mallorca 33 9 8 16 -10 35 17 Elche 32 8 11 13 -7 35 18 Sevilla 32 9 7 16 -14 34 19 Levante 32 8 8 16 -13 32 20 Real Oviedo 32 6 10 16 -24 28

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