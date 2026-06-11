Fresh Headache For Mamata? Kalyan Banerjee Asks TMC Chief To Pick Between Him And Abhishek

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday put party chief Mamata Banerjee in a difficult position, urging her to choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as tensions within the party escalated over the signature forgery case and the linked CID search operation, reported IANS.

While launching a sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC MP alleged that he was dropped as counsel at the eleventh hour, despite having prepared to represent him in the ongoing legal proceedings.

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Kalyan described the move as “humiliating” and accused Abhishek of showing little regard for senior leaders.

The controversy comes after the Calcutta High Court granted interim protection from arrest to Abhishek Banerjee in the forgery case and directed him to appear before the West Bengal CID by 6 pm on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS, Kalyan Banerjee said, “I am with Mamata Di, but she needs to choose now. It is too humiliating."

"At midnight, I was told the lawyer had been changed. He doesn't know how to respect seniors. Abhishek never trusted me, and he will never trust me. Who is he? Such an arrogant person. For him, the party has been destroyed."

Kalyan claimed he had challenged the CID search operations and was preparing to appear in court when he learnt that another advocate, Kishore Datta, had been assigned to the case.

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He also said he was informed through his son on Wednesday night that he would no longer represent Abhishek in the forgery case.

“Am I to be treated like a dustbin?” Kalyan said, adding that he would no longer appear on Abhishek's behalf.

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