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IPL 2026 Points Table: Dominant SRH Move Into 4th Spot, RR Stay Top Despite Blip

In a first for the IPL, two debutant bowlers ended up picking four wickets apiece as Sunrisers Hyderabad handed Rajasthan Royals their first defeat of the season.

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Dominant SRH Move Into 4th Spot, RR Stay Top Despite Blip
Praful Hinge finished with figures of 4/34 in his four overs.
Photo Source: PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and chose to bowl, but the move proved costly as SRH piled up an imposing 216/6. Stand-in captain Ishan Kishan led from the front with a blistering 91 off just 44 balls, smashing eight fours and six sixes.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Praful Hinge Bags 3 Wickets In First Over On Debut; Sooryavanshi, Jurel, Pretorius Out — Watch

In reply, Rajasthan's batting lineup was dismantled by SRH's debutant pacers. Praful Hinge made an extraordinary start to his IPL career, claiming three wickets in his very first over by dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. He later added the wicket of Parag to finish with figures of 4/34.

Fellow debutant Sakib Hussain complemented him perfectly, picking up four wickets as well. He removed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi to return figures of 4/24.

Rajasthan were eventually bowled out for 159, suffering their first defeat of the season, while Hyderabad registered their second win.

Here is how the IPL 2026 points table looks like:

TeamMatches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultPoints Net Run Rate
Rajasthan Royals (RR)541080.899
Punjab Kings (PBKS)430170.720
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)431061.148
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)523040.576
Delhi Capitals (DC)422040.322
Gujarat Titans (GT)42204-0.029
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)42204-0.427
Mumbai Indians (MI)41302 -0.772  
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)41302 -1.532
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)40311-1.315

ALSO READ | IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH's Ishan Kishan Goes 2nd In Race After Whirlwind 91 Vs RR

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