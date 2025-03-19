IPL 2026 Points Table: Dominant SRH Move Into 4th Spot, RR Stay Top Despite Blip

Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and chose to bowl, but the move proved costly as SRH piled up an imposing 216/6. Stand-in captain Ishan Kishan led from the front with a blistering 91 off just 44 balls, smashing eight fours and six sixes.

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In reply, Rajasthan's batting lineup was dismantled by SRH's debutant pacers. Praful Hinge made an extraordinary start to his IPL career, claiming three wickets in his very first over by dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. He later added the wicket of Parag to finish with figures of 4/34.

Fellow debutant Sakib Hussain complemented him perfectly, picking up four wickets as well. He removed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi to return figures of 4/24.

Rajasthan were eventually bowled out for 159, suffering their first defeat of the season, while Hyderabad registered their second win.

Here is how the IPL 2026 points table looks like:

Team Matches Played Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 4 1 0 8 0.899 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 4 3 0 1 7 0.720 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 4 3 1 0 6 1.148 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 5 2 3 0 4 0.576 Delhi Capitals (DC) 4 2 2 0 4 0.322 Gujarat Titans (GT) 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 4 2 2 0 4 -0.427 Mumbai Indians (MI) 4 1 3 0 2 -0.772 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 4 1 3 0 2 -1.532 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315

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