Arne Slot Sacked As Liverpool Manager With Immediate Effect

Arne Slot has been sacked as head coach of Liverpool FC's senior men's team with immediate effect, the club confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way," the club said.

Slot's dismissal follows a disappointing 2025-26 campaign in which Liverpool ended the season without a trophy. The Reds finished fifth in the Premier League and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals by defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. They also suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals and exited the League Cup after a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Despite the disappointing end to his tenure, Slot leaves Anfield as only the second manager to guide Liverpool to a Premier League title.

"Having joined the club in June 2024, Arne went on to deliver our 20th league title in his first season in charge, ending the 2024-25 campaign as LMA Manager of the Year, having also guided the team to the Carabao Cup final and the last 16 of the Champions League," the statement added.

Liverpool's ownership acknowledged that parting ways with the Dutchman was not an easy decision.

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"This was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful," the owners said in the statement.

The recently concluded season was also marked by growing tensions between Slot and Mohamed Salah, a situation that divided sections of the Liverpool fanbase. Salah brought an end to his nine-year spell at Anfield at the conclusion of the season, finishing with 257 goals and cementing his place as the club's third-highest goalscorer of all time.

The 47-year-old also had to navigate one of the most difficult periods in the club's recent history following the tragic death of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota in a car accident last July.

"He also helped guide the club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person," the club said.

Liverpool expressed its gratitude for Slot's service, adding that he would always be welcome at Anfield.

The club also confirmed that the search for Slot's successor is already underway.

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