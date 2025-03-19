IPL 2026 Points Table: Choudhary's Late Blitz Lifts LSG, Extends KKR's Winless Start

Lucknow Super Giants secured a thrilling three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, with Mukul Choudhary anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 54* off 27 balls in match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Chasing 182, LSG were 104/5 in the 13th over before Choudhary's maiden IPL fifty turned the match. The 21-year-old struck at 200, hitting 2 fours and 7 sixes, with 46 of his 54 runs coming in boundaries. The chase was completed off the final ball, handing LSG a second victory of the season while extending KKR's winless start to four games.

Earlier, Ayush Badoni provided the platform with an impressive 54 off just 34 balls, hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes. Badhoni's dismissal in the 15th over gave KKR hope, but Choudhary's onslaught which began with a helicopter-style six against Vaibhav Arora in the 17th took the game away from the hosts.

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The Knights who were put in to bat, posted 181/4 with handy knocks from skipper Ajinkya Rahane (41) and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45). Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 32 off 24 while Rovman Powell provided a late burst with 39* off 24 deliveries to push the total just beyond 180.

The win sees LSG continue their upward march on the IPL 2026 points table, climbing to fifth spot, while KKR remain rooted to ninth spot with zero wins after four games.

Here's how the IPL 2026 Points Table stands after KKR vs LSG:

Pos Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate 1 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 3 3 0 0 6 2.403 2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 3 2 0 1 5 0.637 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 2 2 0 0 4 2.501 4 Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 4 0.811 5 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 1 2 0 2 0.275 7 Gujarat Titans (GT) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.27 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 9 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 0 2 1 1 -1.315 10 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

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