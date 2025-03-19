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IPL 2026 Points Table: Choudhary's Late Blitz Lifts LSG, Extends KKR's Winless Start

21-year-old Mukul Choudhary's 54* off 27 rescues LSG from 104/5, seals last-ball chase of 182 against KKR.

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Choudhary's Late Blitz Lifts LSG, Extends KKR's Winless Start
Choudhary smashed seven sixes and two fours during his match-winning knock.
X/@IPL

Lucknow Super Giants secured a thrilling three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, with Mukul Choudhary anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 54* off 27 balls in match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Chasing 182, LSG were 104/5 in the 13th over before Choudhary's maiden IPL fifty turned the match. The 21-year-old struck at 200, hitting 2 fours and 7 sixes, with 46 of his 54 runs coming in boundaries. The chase was completed off the final ball, handing LSG a second victory of the season while extending KKR's winless start to four games. 

Earlier, Ayush Badoni provided the platform with an impressive 54 off just 34 balls, hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes. Badhoni's dismissal in the 15th over gave KKR hope, but Choudhary's onslaught which began with a helicopter-style six against Vaibhav Arora in the 17th took the game away from the hosts. 

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Magnificent Mukul Choudhary Stuns Kolkata Knight Riders With Seven-Six Blitz — Watch

The Knights who were put in to bat, posted 181/4 with handy knocks from skipper Ajinkya Rahane (41) and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45). Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 32 off 24 while Rovman Powell provided a late burst with 39* off 24 deliveries to push the total just beyond 180. 

The win sees LSG continue their upward march on the IPL 2026 points table, climbing to fifth spot, while KKR remain rooted to ninth spot with zero wins after four games. 

Here's how the IPL 2026 Points Table stands after KKR vs LSG: 

PosTeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultsPointsNet Run Rate
1Rajasthan Royals (RR)330062.403
2Punjab Kings (PBKS)320150.637
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)220042.501
4Delhi Capitals (DC)321040.811
5Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)32104-0.359
6Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)312020.275
7Gujarat Titans (GT)31202-0.27
8Mumbai Indians (MI)31202-0.715
9Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)30211-1.315
10Chennai Super Kings (CSK)30300-2.517

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IPL 2026: Magnificent Mukul Choudhary Stuns Kolkata Knight Riders With Seven-Six Blitz — Watch

IPL 2026: Magnificent Mukul Choudhary Stuns Kolkata Knight Riders With Seven-Six Blitz — Watch

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