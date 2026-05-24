IPL 2026: Mumbai Weather Unlikely To Deny Rajasthan Royals In Must-Win Clash At Wankhede Stadium

Rajasthan Royals head into their final IPL 2026 league-stage fixture with qualification in their own hands. A win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday will seal a playoff berth for RR, and current weather forecasts indicate they are likely to get a full game to decide their fate.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai is expected to remain generally cloudy through the day with the possibility of light rain or drizzle across the city and suburbs. Temperatures are forecast to hover between 33°C and 34°C, while humidity levels around 71% are likely to make conditions feel considerably warmer on the field.

Despite the cloud cover and moisture in the air, significant disruption to the afternoon game is not currently anticipated. The IMD has forecast only light rain activity, meaning the Wankhede Stadium is still expected to host a near full contest, although brief passing drizzles could influence playing conditions.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Maiden IPL Hundred Keeps Punjab Alive In Playoff Race — Here's What PBKS Need To Qualify

The weather forecast gives RR a clear opportunity to seal their place in the playoffs. The 2008 IPL champions are fifth on the table with 14 points from 13 matches and a net run rate of +0.083. Punjab Kings currently occupy fourth spot with 15 points from 14 games, meaning a victory would push Rajasthan into the top four regardless of other results.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have already been eliminated after managing just four wins in 13 matches.

RR arrive with momentum after pulling off one of the standout chases of the season against Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing 221 in Jaipur, Rajasthan got home by seven wickets with an over to spare, powered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 93 off 38 balls and an unbeaten half-century from Dhruv Jurel.

Mumbai's campaign, in contrast, continued to fluctuate in their previous outing. MI suffered a four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens after being restricted to 147. Corbin Bosch's all-round effort and Rovman Powell's 40 were among the few positives in another disappointing result for the five-time champions.

Rajasthan also hold the edge from the reverse fixture earlier this season. In a rain-shortened 11-over contest in Guwahati, RR piled up 150/3 before restricting MI to 123/9 to secure a 27-run victory. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with 77* off 32 balls, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added 39 off just 14 deliveries.

ALSO READ | French Open 2026 Live Streaming: Date, Schedule, How To Watch Roland Garros In India

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.