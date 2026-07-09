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Centre Exempts GIFT City Companies From Requiring DGMA License To Lease Foreign Vessels

The Coastal Shipping Act 2025, which deals with licensing of ships, has come under flak for hampering the ability of Indian entities engaged in commodity trading to charter foreign flag ships exclusively for overseas runs.

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Centre Exempts GIFT City Companies From Requiring DGMA License To Lease Foreign Vessels
Earlier, foreign flag ships were not allowed to engage in coasting trade in India's waters without licence granted by DGMA.
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The shipping ministry has allowed entities operating out of tax-free International Financial Services Centre at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), Gandhinagar, to lease foreign vessels without taking permission from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA).

The ministry in a gazette notification said, "In pursuance of Section 37 of the Coastal Shipping Act, 2025 (20 of 2025), the central government hereby exempts foreign vessels chartered by a unit set up in the International Financial Services Centre at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), Gandhinagar, Gujarat from the requirement of a licence under Section 11 of the said Act."

ALSO READ: GIFT Nifty Records All-Time High Open Interest Of $21.56 Billion

Earlier, foreign flag ships were not allowed to engage in coasting trade in India's waters without licence granted by DGMA.

The Coastal Shipping Act 2025, which deals with licensing of ships, has come under flak for hampering the ability of Indian entities engaged in commodity trading to charter foreign flag ships exclusively for overseas runs.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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