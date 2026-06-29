GIFT Nifty Records All-Time High Open Interest Of $21.56 Billion

Gifty Nifty recorded its highest-ever Open Interest of $21.56 billion and a record 4,46,150 contracts on June 25, 2026, according to a press release from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

This amount surpassed the previous highs of $21.23 billion in Open Interest and 4,10,100 contracts achieved on Oct. 24, 2025.

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"The continuous increase in open interest highlights the broader participation and reflects the trust of the global investors in GIFT Nifty," the release stated.

The trading turnover on NSEIX (NSE International Exchange) has been growing exponentially since the start of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023, as per the releae. Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over $69.56 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of $3.21 trillion till June 25, 2026.

"We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract," the release said.

The GIFT Nifty Index futures are currently trading at an uptick of 21 points or 0.09% to 23,975 as of 10:29 p.m.

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Market Recap

After the tech selloff in US markets and fresh US-Israel-Iran geopolitical tensions, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 swung to losses on Monday.

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 slipped in trade, pausing after their longest weekly winning streak of 2026, as concerns over a weak monsoon blunted relief from easing Middle East tensions and lower crude prices. The retreat also reflected fatigue after a three-week rally, with analysts saying softer oil and rupee-support measures were largely priced in.

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