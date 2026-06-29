Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, BEL, Kalyan Jewellers, Ashok Leyland, Cipla And Waaree Energies — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Cipla Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 157.36)

Upadhyay: Hold

Looking quite good.

One can go low.

Maintain stoploss at Rs 148-147 levels.

On the higher side, Rs 178-Rs 179 levels can't be ruled out on the short term.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 411.60)

Upadhyay: Buy

Looking good from technical standpoint.

Is a portfolio stock.

Trading close to crucial horizontal support at Rs 399.

One can go long.

Keep stoploss below Rs 195-Rs 196.

On the higher side, can see Rs 440-Rs 460.

Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 377.85)

Chokkalingam: Buy

Very optimistic on the stock.

Tactically beaten down a lot.

Quite attractive fundamentally.

Domestic sales of jewellery will not come down.

Expect the government to come up with attractive scheme to recycle the gold within the country.

Maintain a strong buy on the stock.

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Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,454.10)

Chokkalingam: Buy

Buy the stock for the long term.

Waaree Energies (CMP: Rs 2,886.10)

Chokkalingam: Sell

Valuation comfort is not there.

Largest business houses getting aggressive on solar.

Would maintain sell on all mid-size companies unless they are valued at less than 30 PE

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 789.90)

Chokkalingam: Buy

One can buy.

Looks good from medium to long term perspective.

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