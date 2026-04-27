IPL 2026: KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Fined For Code Breach After 'Obstructing-Field' Dismissal

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been fined 20% of his match fees and handed one demerit point for his conduct during KKR's 2026 Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

The IPL has issued a media statement where it highlighted the punishment meted out to the 21-year-old. "Angkrish Raghuvanshi, batter & wicket-keeper, Kolkata Knight Riders, has been fined 20% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 38 against Lucknow Super Giants," RevSports reported, citing an IPL statement.

"Raghuvanshi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match. The incident occurred in the 5th over, when, after being given out for 'obstructing the field', Raghuvanshi struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and subsequently threw his helmet into the dugout in a similar manner," it added.

The match saw the youngster become only the fourth player in the IPL history to be declared out for obstructing the field. The rarest or rare incident occurred on the final ball of the fifth over bowled by Prince Yadav with Raghuvanshi on strike. Raghuvanshi pushed the ball towards mid-on and set off for a quick single. A few steps in, he was sent back by Cameron Green.

While turning, Raghuvanshi stepped into the pitch's 'danger zone' and also moved into the line of Mohammed Shami's throw. The ball struck him as he dived to make his ground.

After an appeal from Shami and other LSG players, third umpire Rohit Pandit ruled Raghuvanshi out for obstructing the field. The dismissal left KKR struggling at 27/3 in five overs.

KKR camp was miffed with the umpire's decision as head coach Abhishek Nayar was spotted arguing with the fourth umpire near the dugout, while a frustrated Raghuvanshi flung his helmet.

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Mix-up. Long turn. Third umpire drama… & Raghuvanshi is given OUT for obstructing the field! ????



Just the 4️⃣th instance of a batter being given out for obstructing the field in TATA IPL ????#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #LSGvKKR | LIVE NOW… pic.twitter.com/WRgr608Odb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026

Other batters who have been declared out in the IPL for obstructing the field are Yusuf Pathan while playing for KKR against Mumbai Indians in 2013, Amit Mishra while playing for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019 and Ravindra Jadeja while playing for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2024.

The match ended up in a tie and KKR fetched two points by winning the Super Over.

ALSO READ: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Becomes Only 4th Player In IPL History To Be Given Out For Obstructing Field — Watch

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