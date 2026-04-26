Angkrish Raghuvanshi Becomes Only 4th Player In IPL History To Be Given Out For Obstructing Field — Watch

A rare and controversial dismissal headlined the Kolkata Knight Riders' innings against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi adjudged out for obstructing the field in the fifth over at the Ekana Stadium.

The incident unfolded on the final ball of the 5th over from Prince Yadav. Raghuvanshi pushed the delivery towards mid-on and set off for a quick single before being sent back by his partner Cameron Green. As he attempted to return to the striker's end, replays showed him deviating from his running line and moving across the pitch.

Mohammed Shami was the fielder for LSG who fired a throw at the stumps, but it instead struck the retreating Raghuvanshi on the foot while he remained well short of the crease. Lucknow, led by Rishabh Pant, appealed immediately, prompting an on-field referral to the third umpire.

After reviewing multiple angles, the TV umpire ruled that Raghuvanshi's change in direction was deliberate and placed him in the line of the throw, effectively shielding the stumps. Under MCC Law 37, a batter can be given out if there is a wilful attempt to obstruct or distract the fielding side.

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Here's a look at the incident which unfolded at the Ekana Stadium:

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐃?! 😳



Mix-up. Long turn. Third umpire drama… & Raghuvanshi is given OUT for obstructing the field! 👀



Just the 4️⃣th instance of a batter being given out for obstructing the field in TATA IPL 🤯#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #LSGvKKR | LIVE NOW… pic.twitter.com/WRgr608Odb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026

The decision makes Raghuvanshi only the fourth player in IPL history to be dismissed in this manner. He joins Yusuf Pathan (2013), Amit Mishra (2019), and Ravindra Jadeja (2024) on a short list of such dismissals in the tournament.

The 21-year-old wasn't happy with the decision, throwing his bat and gloves in frustration just after crossing the boundary rope on his way back to the pavilion. Interestingly, this is the second time this season that Raghuvanshi and Green have been involved in a mix-up in the middle.

The previous occasion came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where Raghuvanshi was initially believed to be run out after driving it back to the bowler and setting off for a single, but TV replays showed Cameron Green was actually out as the batters had not crossed when the stumps were broken. This time Green stayed put, resulting in Raghuvanshi paying the price.

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It also marked a significant setback for KKR which got off to a poor start in Lucknow. Raghuvanshi's dismissal marked the fall of the third wicket inside the powerplay for the Knights, who lost Tim Seifert (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (10) earlier, with both batters dismissed by Mohsin Khan.

Mohsin later dismissed Rovman Powell (1) in the 7th over and returned to get rid of Cameron Green (34) and Anukul Roy on the final two deliveries of his spell in the 11th over to finish with his best-ever IPL figures of 5/23, including a wicket-maiden taken on the night.

Both sides find themselves in the bottom two spots on the IPL points table, with KKR rock-bottom on 3 points after just one win from seven games while LSG are one place above them on 4 points.

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