London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe Becomes First Person To Break Two-Hour Barrier With 1:59:30 World Record

Sabastian Sawe delivered a historic performance at the 2026 London Marathon on Sunday, clocking an official world-record time of 1:59:30 to become the first athlete to breach the two-hour barrier in an open, competitive race.

The Kenyan bettered Kelvin Kiptum's previous record of 2:00:35 by over a minute.

(This is a developing story)

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