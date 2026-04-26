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London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe Becomes First Person To Break Two-Hour Barrier With 1:59:30 World Record

The Kenyan becomes first athlete to run a sub-two-hour marathon in a competitive race, surpassing Kelvin Kiptum's mark in a landmark moment for endurance sport.

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London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe Becomes First Person To Break Two-Hour Barrier With 1:59:30 World Record
Sawe set a world-record time of 1:59:30 to become the first athlete to breach the two-hour barrier in an open, competitive race.
Image: IG/@SebastianSawe

Sabastian Sawe delivered a historic performance at the 2026 London Marathon on Sunday, clocking an official world-record time of 1:59:30 to become the first athlete to breach the two-hour barrier in an open, competitive race.

The Kenyan bettered Kelvin Kiptum's previous record of 2:00:35 by over a minute.

(This is a developing story)

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