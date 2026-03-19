Stunning Halfway-Line Goal! Manvir Singh Channels Beckham, Rooney Energy — Watch Video

Manvir Singh produced a moment of absolute magic in the Indian Football League, picking up the ball inside his own half before launching a pinpoint rocket from the halfway line to score an outrageous goal for Namdhari Sports Club in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Playing against the table-toppers Sreenidi Deccan FC, the forward seemed inspired by former Manchester United legends, scoring a goal that can be compared to strikes witnessed from the boots of David Beckham and Wayne Rooney in the past.

With Namdhari entering the game without a single win so far in the season, Manvir seemed determined to change that statistic. The forward spotted the goalkeeper marginally off his line and made his decision early, launching a strike that will be remembered as one of the most audacious goals in Indian football.

Take a look at the wonder-strike here:

David Beckham set the benchmark for goals from the halfway line in 1996, when he scored for Manchester United, spotting Neil Sullivan off his line and executing a perfectly weighted lob from inside his own half.

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Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, made a habit of scoring from distance. He scored a famous half-volley for Manchester United against West Ham in 2014. Rooney had also scored from inside his own half against the same opponents for Everton in 2017. He repeated the feat towards the end of his career when playing in the United States for DC United in 2019.

Manvir's effort came in the rebranded Indian Football League 2025-26 season, India's second-tier competition. The league features 10 teams battling it out for promotion to the Indian Super League, India's top-tier of football.

Namdhari, currently sit seventh with three draws and a loss from four games, while their opponents Sreenidi Deccan Football Club, are at the top of the table. The stunning strike from Manvir was later cancelled out by a late goal from Idrissou Hadi, which ensured points were split between the two teams.

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