India Vs West Indies: Shai Hope Leads Visitors To Chase 250-Run Target To Win 2nd T20I By 6 Wickets In Ranchi

West Indies pulled off a sensational chase as they beat India by six wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series on Friday. The vistors chased down a target of 250 runs in just 18.3 overs, with their captain Shai Hope scoring an unbeaten innings of 102 runs in just 45 balls in Ranchi.

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