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India Vs West Indies: Shai Hope Leads Visitors To Chase 250-Run Target To Win 2nd T20I By 6 Wickets In Ranchi

West Indies produced a strong batting performance to chase 250 runs and beat India in the second T20I on Friday.

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India Vs West Indies: Shai Hope Leads Visitors To Chase 250-Run Target To Win 2nd T20I By 6 Wickets In Ranchi
West Indies captain Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls against India in Ranchi.
Photo Source: PTI

West Indies pulled off a sensational chase as they beat India by six wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series on Friday. The vistors chased down a target of 250 runs in just 18.3 overs, with their captain Shai Hope scoring an unbeaten innings of 102 runs in just 45 balls in Ranchi.

(This is a developing story.)

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