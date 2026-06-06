India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AFG Test Match Live On TV And Online?

A new cricketing season awaits India, and Afghanistan will provide the opening challenge. The touring side is due to play a one-off Test and three ODIs, making it one of the most notable assignments in Afghanistan's cricketing journey. The Test match in Mullanpur, scheduled for June 6-10, will be followed by a groundbreaking ODI series: the first bilateral one-day contest between the two teams.

Afghanistan will be led by captain Hashmatullah Shahidi across both formats on the tour, while premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been included in the ODI squad. The 27-year-old, who claimed 21 wickets for the Gujarat Titans during IPL 2026, has been granted a break from the lone Test match.

Afghanistan have assembled a strong squad for the Mullanpur encounter. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi is joined by key figures such as Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai in a line-up packed with experience and quality.

The Afghanistan Test is set to mark Shubman Gill's first appearance in the format since injury ruled him out of India's previous red-ball outing. The skipper suffered a neck complaint while batting in Kolkata during the South Africa series, forcing him to miss the concluding match in Guwahati.

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Despite being without the services of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India have named a strong squad. Gill will lead a group that also includes Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh includes three uncapped players: Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey. While left-arm spinners Suthar and Dubey have earned recognition after impressive performances on the domestic circuit, the inclusion of paceman Gurnoor Brar has emerged as one of the more unexpected selection calls.

India vs Afghanistan Test Date

The India vs Afghanistan Test match will be played from June 6.

India vs Afghanistan Test Match Time

The India vs Afghanistan Test match will start at 9:30 a.m. IST.

India vs Afghanistan Test Match: Venue

The India vs Afghanistan Test match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

India vs Afghanistan Test Match Live Telecast

The India vs Afghanistan Test match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Afghanistan Test Match Live Streaming

The India vs Afghanistan Test match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Afghanistan Test Match: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi.

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