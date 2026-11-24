India A will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 11th match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday, November 24, at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha, Qatar.

Led by Tilak Varma, India A will be looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat against Pakistan A in their previous Group B fixture. The team had begun its campaign with a convincing 306-run victory over Nepal.

The match is important for India A's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. A win against UAE would take the team to four points and strengthen its chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: How India A, Pakistan A Can Meet In Final After Group B Clash

UAE, meanwhile, will be aiming to register its first win of the tournament after losing its opening two matches.

India A vs UAE: Match Date And Time

The India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will take place on Tuesday, November 24. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST,

India A vs UAE: Venue

The India A vs UAE match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Telecast?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match on the Sony Sports Network.

Where To Watch India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

India A vs UAE: Squads

India A Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (captain), Rajat Patidar (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Wants Saliva Ban Relaxed After Drawn India vs New Zealand Test



UAE Squad: Basil Hameed (captain), Harpreet Bhatia, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Omid Rahman, Zahid Ali, Noor Ayobi, Karl D'Souza, Muhammad Shahdad, Uddish Suri, Muhammad Mohsin, Awais Ali Shah, Aayan Misbah, Alam Zahir Shah (wicketkeeper), Sohaib Khan and Ibrar Shah Ahmed.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.