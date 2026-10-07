'History Will Be Kinder To You': Gautam Gambhir's Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After BCCI Exit

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has paid tribute to outgoing BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, calling it "an absolute honour" to have worked with the former India pacer during his tenure at the helm of the senior men's selection committee.

Gambhir shared a message for Agarkar after his tenure as chief selector came to an end. Agarkar, who took charge of the selection committee in July 2023, completed his term on October 4 and did not seek an extension. The BCCI subsequently invited applications for one vacant position on the men's selection committee.

"Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours!!” Gambhir wrote in his post on X.

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Agarkar's tenure was marked by major success for Indian cricket. During his time as chief selector, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup. The former India fast bowler was also involved in several major selection and leadership decisions during his stint.

These included changes in the leadership of the white-ball teams, with Rohit Sharma being removed as ODI captain and Suryakumar Yadav taking over the T20I captaincy. With Agarkar's departure, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has taken charge as the interim chief selector.

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The BCCI has now formally started the process of finding his replacement, with applications invited for one position on the senior men's selection committee. Agarkar's exit brings an end to a tenure that saw India collect three major ICC trophies, while also overseeing a period of significant changes in the national team.

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