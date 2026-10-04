'Had To Really Work Hard': Sanju Samson On India's Asian Games Gold Win

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said the men's cricket team did not get its Asian Games gold medal "on a platter", stressing that having experienced A-list players in the squad helped the team handle the pressure of a high-octane final against Pakistan.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs to defend their men's cricket gold at the Asian Games on Saturday. "We had a very experienced team. That's where the experience of experienced players comes in. We knew how to manage our energy, how to keep ourselves motivated and focused even when practices were not happening and matches were not happening," Samson said after the match.

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India's decision to field their regular T20 contingent gave the team the firepower and composure needed to handle the pressure of the occasion. The team produced a strong performance to beat Pakistan in a closely fought final. “Bringing the ‘A' team really helped, and that's what happened against Pakistan in the final. I think it was a proper game for everyone,” he added.

India posted 211 for six after half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. Pakistan, however, did not go down without a fight and finished on 192 for six.

The final was far from a one-sided contest. Pakistan's aggressive response on a good batting surface kept the match alive until the closing stages, putting India's experienced players under pressure.

“Finally, we got to play a good match. We scored 200 in the first innings and thought the second innings could be difficult for Pakistan, but the wicket was good and they also batted well. Everyone got to see a good final," Samson noted.

“We did not get the gold on a platter. We had to really work hard for it. That makes it all the more satisfying, and we are all happy,” he added.

Samson acknowledged that the team was aware of the magnitude of the contest, particularly given the rivalry between India and Pakistan. However, he said the players did not allow the occasion to dictate their approach.

“Definitely, it's a big occasion and a big opportunity for all of us to represent our country in an Asian Games final," he added.

He concluded by saying, “That is what happens before and after the game. But once the game starts, we play according to the demands of the match conditions and match situations.”

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The presence of experienced players in India's regular T20 contingent proved important as the team dealt with the pressure and intensity of the final.

India's 19-run victory meant they successfully defended the men's cricket gold medal at the continental showpiece, adding another major moment to their Asian Games campaign.

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