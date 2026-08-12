PSG vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch UEFA Super Cup On TV, Online?

When Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa square off in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday at Stadion Salzburg in Austria, they will compete for the first significant piece of European club silverware of the season.

After defeating Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in last year's Super Cup, PSG enter the match as the reigning Champions League and Super Cup holders. Aston Villa qualified after beating Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final. Both teams will be aiming to win the Super Cup for the second time in their history.

Several players from Luis Enrique's PSG have just returned from the FIFA World Cup, and Unai Emery's Aston Villa has also had to deal with roster adjustments ahead of the new campaign.

Having faced off in the 2024-25 Champions League quarterfinals, the two teams are also familiar with each other. Villa won the second leg 3-2, while PSG won the first leg 3-1 in Paris. In the end, PSG won 5-4 on aggregate, paving the way for another exciting match between the teams in Europe.

Venue And Match Timing

The match will be played at Stadion Salzburg in Austria at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

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Historic Appointment for Omar Artan

Somali referee Omar Artan will officiate the UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Aston Villa, becoming the first non-European referee to take charge of the competition. His appointment comes just two months after he was denied entry to the United States and consequently missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Predicted Lineups

PSG: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen, Boubacar Kamara, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, Emilliano Buendia, Alejandro Garnacho, Ollie Watkins

Players To Watch

Ousmane Dembele: PSG's most influential attacking player will be central to their threat from the right side. His pace, movement behind the defence and ability to create chances could test Aston Villa's full-backs, although his availability was reportedly subject to a late fitness check.

Alejandro Garnacho: The on-loan winger is one of Villa's most exciting new attacking options. His pace and willingness to cut inside could trouble PSG's defensive structure, especially when combined with Ollie Watkins' movement

How To Watch Live Telecast?

UEFA Super Cup will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 4 channels and their HD channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on Sony LIV app and website

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