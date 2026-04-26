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EPL 2025-26 Points Table: Arsenal Return To The Top With 1-0 Win Over Newcastle, Title Race Set To Go Down To The Wire

Arsenal reclaim top spot after a narrow 1-0 win, however Manchester City remain firmly in contention with a game in hand as the Premier League title race looks set for an epic shootout.

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EPL 2025-26 Points Table: Arsenal Return To The Top With 1-0 Win Over Newcastle, Title Race Set To Go Down To The Wire
Eberechi Eze scored from outside the box in the 9th minute to fire Arsenal to a 1-0 win over Newcastle.
X/@PremierLeague

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle United, keeping their title hopes alive after a difficult run of form. The result takes Mikel Arteta's side to 73 points from 34 matches, restoring a slender advantage in an increasingly tight race.

The decisive moment came early at the Emirates Stadium, as Eberechi Eze curled one into the top corner from outside the box after a short corner in the 9th minute. The goal was set up by Kai Havertz, who left the field five minutes later due to an injury.

Arsenal controlled large phases of the game but Newcastle stayed alive constantly asking questions of the Gunners defense. Piero Hincapié stood out at the back, leading a disciplined effort to contain the visitors. 

The result sees Arsenal move to the top of the EPL table with 73 points, ahead of Manchester City, who sit on 70 with a game in hand. The title race looks set to go down to the wire, with both teams refusing to relent. 

ALSO READ | La Liga 2025-26 Points Table: Barcelona Within Touching Distance Of Title After Getafe Win As Real Madrid Slip Up

Elsewhere, Liverpool broke into the top four with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, Alexander Isak scoring his first goal since his return from injury. 

Tottenham secured an important 1-0 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but remain in the relegation zone on 34 points, trailing 17th-placed West Ham by two points. The Hammers boosted their own survival hopes with a 2-1 win over Everton.

With four rounds remaining for most sides, the title race and relegation battle remain unresolved, setting up a tightly contested finish to the season.

Here's how the EPL 2025-26 points table stands after Arsenal vs Newcastle: 

PosClubMPWDLGDPts
1Arsenal3422753873
2Man City3321753770
3Man United33161071358
4Liverpool34177101358
5Aston Villa3417710558
6Brighton34131110950
7Bournemouth3411167049
8Chelsea3413912848
9Brentford3313911448
10Fulham3414614-248
11Everton3413813047
12Sunderland34121012-946
13Palace33111012-343
14Newcastle3412616-442
15Leeds3491312-740
16Nottm Forest3410915-439
17West Ham349916-1636
18Tottenham3481016-1034
19Burnley344822-3420
20Wolves343823-3817

ALSO READ | ISL 2025-26 Points Table: BFC vs MCFC Ends Goalless; Mohun Bagan Biggest Winners With Game In Hand

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EPL 2025-26 Points Table: Arsenal Return To The Top With 1-0 Win Over Newcastle, Title Race Set To Go Down To The Wire

EPL 2025-26 Points Table: Arsenal Return To The Top With 1-0 Win Over Newcastle, Title Race Set To Go Down To The Wire

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