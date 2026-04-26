EPL 2025-26 Points Table: Arsenal Return To The Top With 1-0 Win Over Newcastle, Title Race Set To Go Down To The Wire

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle United, keeping their title hopes alive after a difficult run of form. The result takes Mikel Arteta's side to 73 points from 34 matches, restoring a slender advantage in an increasingly tight race.

The decisive moment came early at the Emirates Stadium, as Eberechi Eze curled one into the top corner from outside the box after a short corner in the 9th minute. The goal was set up by Kai Havertz, who left the field five minutes later due to an injury.

Arsenal controlled large phases of the game but Newcastle stayed alive constantly asking questions of the Gunners defense. Piero Hincapié stood out at the back, leading a disciplined effort to contain the visitors.

The result sees Arsenal move to the top of the EPL table with 73 points, ahead of Manchester City, who sit on 70 with a game in hand. The title race looks set to go down to the wire, with both teams refusing to relent.

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Elsewhere, Liverpool broke into the top four with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, Alexander Isak scoring his first goal since his return from injury.

Tottenham secured an important 1-0 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but remain in the relegation zone on 34 points, trailing 17th-placed West Ham by two points. The Hammers boosted their own survival hopes with a 2-1 win over Everton.

With four rounds remaining for most sides, the title race and relegation battle remain unresolved, setting up a tightly contested finish to the season.

Here's how the EPL 2025-26 points table stands after Arsenal vs Newcastle:

Pos Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Arsenal 34 22 7 5 38 73 2 Man City 33 21 7 5 37 70 3 Man United 33 16 10 7 13 58 4 Liverpool 34 17 7 10 13 58 5 Aston Villa 34 17 7 10 5 58 6 Brighton 34 13 11 10 9 50 7 Bournemouth 34 11 16 7 0 49 8 Chelsea 34 13 9 12 8 48 9 Brentford 33 13 9 11 4 48 10 Fulham 34 14 6 14 -2 48 11 Everton 34 13 8 13 0 47 12 Sunderland 34 12 10 12 -9 46 13 Palace 33 11 10 12 -3 43 14 Newcastle 34 12 6 16 -4 42 15 Leeds 34 9 13 12 -7 40 16 Nottm Forest 34 10 9 15 -4 39 17 West Ham 34 9 9 16 -16 36 18 Tottenham 34 8 10 16 -10 34 19 Burnley 34 4 8 22 -34 20 20 Wolves 34 3 8 23 -38 17

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