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Iran's Araghchi Says Deal 'Never Been Closer'; Trump Posts Tweet Screenshot

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi urges media to avoid speculation as negotiations with Washington approach a critical stage.

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Iran's Araghchi Says Deal 'Never Been Closer'; Trump Posts Tweet Screenshot
File image of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Photo Source: Seyed Abbas Araghchi/X

Iran has suggested that a breakthrough in its negotiations with the United States may be within reach, with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi indicating that the two sides are closer than ever to finalising a proposed agreement.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer", while cautioning against media speculation over the contents of the deal before it is formally concluded.

"Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi wrote.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump took a screenshot of Araghchi's tweet and posted it on Truth Social.

ALSO READ : 'Dishonourable People': Trump Rejects Leaked Iran Deal Terms, Condemns Drone Attack On Indian Ships

The remarks come amid renewed scrutiny of the proposed pact following comments by US President Donald Trump, who rejected reports detailing the alleged terms of the agreement. 

Trump has stated in his post that information circulating in the media did not reflect the actual understanding reached between Washington and Tehran.

"The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing," Trump said, dismissing the reports as inaccurate.

ALSO READ : Did Pakistan, UAE Convince Trump To Call Off 'Very Hard' Attack On Iran?

The contrasting statements underscore the sensitivity surrounding the negotiations, which have drawn global attention amid persistent tensions between the two countries. 

While neither side has publicly disclosed the specifics of the proposed agreement, both Washington and Tehran have signalled that discussions have progressed significantly in recent weeks.

Araghchi's latest comments suggest that negotiators may be entering the final stages of the process, although key details remain closely guarded. For now, both sides appear keen to manage expectations until an official announcement is made.

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