Man United vs Tottenham Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, with both teams desperate for a positive result after difficult starts to the 2026-27 season.

The Red Devils are currently 12th in the Premier League with five points from five matches, while Tottenham are bottom with just two points and are still searching for their first win of the campaign. United have managed just one league win so far, while Tottenham have drawn two and lost three of their opening five matches. Spurs have scored only twice in the league this season, with both goals coming in their 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Kickoff Time

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The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 10 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

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Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 173

Manchester United: 86

Tottenham Hotspur: 44

Draws:43

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Manchester United: D-L-L-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur: L-L-D-D-L

Match Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the match referee for the Manchester United- Tottenham Hotspur contest.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United predicted XI: Senne Lammens (GK); Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Matheus Cunha.

Tottenham predicted XI: Antonin Kinsky (GK); Archie Gray, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Bentancur, Sandro Tonali; Savinho, Mohammed Kudus, Omar Marmoush; Dominic Solanke.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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