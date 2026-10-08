East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Kolkata Derby In IFA Shield Final?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC will lock horns in a high-profile Kolkata derby in the final of the IFA Shield 2026 on Thursday, with the title at stake.

Road To Final

Defending champions Mohun Bagan booked their place in the final after defeating Punjab FC in the first semi-final. The match ended goalless after regulation and extra time, with the Mariners eventually winning 4-3 on penalties.

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East Bengal, meanwhile, produced a dominant display in their semi-final against NorthEast United. The Red and Gold side came from behind to register a 7-2 victory and secure their place in the final. David Lalhlansanga Hmar scored a hat-trick, while Rohit Kumar, Chris Ikonomidis, Ake Loba and Lukasz Zwolinski also found the net.

The final will be another chapter in the historic Kolkata derby, with Mohun Bagan looking to defend their IFA Shield crown and East Bengal aiming to end their campaign with the trophy.

Venue

The IFA Shield 2026 final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake stadium.

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Match Date, Kickoff Time

The exciting clash between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG will start at 6:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Likely Lineups

East Bengal FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Lalchungnunga, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Boris Singh; Rohit Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes; PV Vishnu, David Lalhlansanga, Chris Ikonomidis.

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK); Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose (C); Ashish Rai, Samir Zeljkovic, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Lee Harry Erwin, Dejan Drazic.

Head-To-Head Record

East Bengal hold a slight advantage in the overall Kolkata Derby head-to-head record, having won 145 of the 410 competitive meetings between the two sides. Mohun Bagan have won 134 matches, while 131 encounters have ended in draws.

Form Guide

EB: W-W-W-L-D

MB: W-W-D-L-W

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed broadcaster for the upcoming contest yet.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live stream of the match on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

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