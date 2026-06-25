FIFA World Cup Group B Results: Switzerland Win Group, Canada Reach Knockouts, Bosnia Remain In Hunt

Switzerland secured top spot in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B with a 2-1 victory over Canada in Vancouver, while Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their knockout hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Qatar in Seattle on the final matchday for the group on Wednesday. The results saw Switzerland finish first on seven points and Canada advance as runners-up, while Bosnia moved level on points with the co-hosts but were left to rely on the best third-placed rankings due to an inferior goal difference.

Switzerland produced a clinical second-half display to overcome Canada at BC Place. Tensions had already flared before the break when Granit Xhaka and Cyle Larin were both booked following a heated confrontation. Just 40 seconds after the restart, Rubén Vargas capitalised on a sluggish Canadian defence to fire Switzerland ahead. The Swiss doubled their advantage in the 57th minute when Johan Manzambi found space inside the penalty area and squeezed his effort beyond Maxime Crépeau.

Canada responded in the 76th minute through substitute Promise David, who scored with his first touch after connecting with an excellent pass from Nathan Saliba. The hosts pushed hard for an equaliser during the closing stages, but Gregor Kobel produced a composed performance in goal, including key interventions in stoppage time, to preserve Switzerland's victory and confirm first place in the group.

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In Seattle, Bosnia and Herzegovina did everything required to remain in the qualification picture. Kerim Alajbegović opened the scoring in the 29th minute with an impressive solo effort before Qatar's problems deepened five minutes later when Sultan Al-Brake turned the ball into his own net under pressure. Qatar captain Hassan Al-Haydos reduced the deficit shortly before halftime to give his side hope.

Bosnia regained control after the interval and sealed the result in the 80th minute. Moments after veteran striker Edin Džeko had reacted angrily to being substituted, his replacement Ermin Mahmić made an immediate impact by converting from close range following a chaotic sequence inside the penalty area. Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj then preserved the two-goal margin with an excellent late save from Pedro Miguel's long-range strike.

The final standings left Switzerland top of Group B with seven points from three matches. Canada finished second on four points and advanced to the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in their history, aided by a superior goal difference built largely through their 6-0 victory over Qatar earlier in the tournament.

Bosnia and Herzegovina also finished on four points but ended third with a goal difference of -1 and must now wait to discover whether they qualify as one of the eight best third-placed teams. Qatar's campaign ended with a single point from three matches.

Here's a look at the final standings for Group B at the FIFA World Cup 2026:

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Switzerland 3 2 1 0 4 7 2 Canada 3 1 1 1 5 4 3 Bosnia & Herzegovina 3 1 1 1 -1 4 4 Qatar 3 0 1 2 -8 1

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