Why Wasn't Jude Bellingham Sent Off? Fans On Social Media Left Confused By FIFA's New Rule Implementation

Jude Bellingham was gracious after England's 1-1 draw against Ghana, suggesting his Player of the Match award should have gone to a Ghana player for their defensive performance. However, fans on social media were far less generous towards the England midfielder, with many questioning why he was not sent off after being spotted covering his mouth during a conversation with Ghana's Jordan Ayew at the Boston Stadium on Tuesday.

The incident quickly went viral on social media, with many fans confused by the apparent inconsistency in the application of FIFA's recently introduced mouth-covering rule. The debate intensified because Paraguay's Miguel Almirón had already been sent off earlier in the tournament under the same regulation.

What Does FIFA's New Rule Actually Say?

The regulation, approved by the International Football Association Board ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, states:

"At the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card."

The key phrase is "confrontational situation". FIFA has clarified that players are still permitted to cover their mouths during routine conversations or tactical discussions. However, doing so during an argument or verbal altercation can result in a straight red card.

The regulation was fast-tracked following a Champions League controversy last season involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, who was accused of concealing homophobic abuse directed at Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior by covering his mouth while speaking.

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Why Was Bellingham Not Sent Off?

According to FIFA's interpretation of the new law, officials determined that Bellingham's exchange with Ayew did not constitute a confrontational situation.

Tournament officials reportedly viewed the interaction as a routine discussion between players rather than a heated argument or verbal altercation. That distinction is what separated Bellingham's case from the tournament's first dismissal under the rule.

According to FIFA's guidance, the offence is not the act of covering the mouth itself, but doing so during a confrontational exchange with an opponent.

The Miguel Almirón Precedent

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almirón became the first player sent off under the regulation during his side's match against Turkey.

Unlike Bellingham's conversation with Ayew, Almirón's incident occurred during a heated on-field confrontation following a challenge. During the melee, he was seen covering his mouth while exchanging words with Turkey defender Mert Müldür.

VAR reviewed the incident and referee Ivan Barton subsequently issued a straight red card. FIFA later confirmed a one-match suspension.

Fans Still Left Confused

Despite FIFA's explanation, the incident has triggered widespread debate online, with supporters questioning where officials draw the line between a routine conversation and a confrontation.

While officials appeared satisfied that Bellingham's exchange with Ayew did not meet the threshold for punishment, many fans argued that the wording of the rule leaves too much room for interpretation. Others pointed to the contrast with Almirón's dismissal, suggesting similar gestures had produced vastly different outcomes.

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