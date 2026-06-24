Will Neymar Return For Brazil Against Scotland? Check Injury Update, Likely Starting XI

Brazil head into their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match against Scotland knowing a victory will not only secure qualification for the knockout stages but also strengthen their chances of finishing top of the group.

Carlo Ancelotti's side opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco before registering a comfortable 3-0 win over Haiti, leaving them level on four points with Morocco but placed above the African side, thanks to a better goal difference.

The major talking point, however, ahead of the clash in Miami is the availability of Neymar. The 34-year-old was recalled to Brazil's World Cup squad despite an injury-hit season with Santos and has yet to feature in the tournament after suffering a grade-two right calf injury in May. The setback ruled him out of Brazil's pre-World Cup preparations and the opening two group-stage matches.

Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a serious ACL and meniscus injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The knee injury sidelined him for more than two years, causing him to miss the 2024 Copa América and the remainder of Brazil's qualifying campaign.

Will Neymar Play Against Scotland?

All indications suggest Neymar will be available and could make his first appearance of the tournament against Scotland. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly stated that the forward is expected to be fit for the final group-stage fixture, while Neymar has returned to full training and taken part in tactical sessions with the squad.

However, whether he starts or is introduced from the bench remains unclear. While Ancelotti has not confirmed his lineup, Brazil's medical staff have cleared Neymar's return and Scotland manager Steve Clarke has already spoken about the threat posed by the veteran forward's expected comeback.

Given his lack of match fitness and the fact that Brazil are likely to have one eye on the knockout rounds, a substitute appearance could be the most cautious approach. Nevertheless, Neymar is expected to be part of the matchday squad and is in line to feature in Miami.

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Brazil Team News

Brazil have suffered a setback with Raphinha ruled out because of a hamstring injury. His absence opens the door for Luiz Henrique or Rayan to feature on the right side of attack.

Ancelotti is also weighing up whether to rest Casemiro and Douglas Santos, both of whom are one booking away from suspension. If that happens, Fabinho and Alex Sandro could come into the starting lineup.

Brazil Predicted XI vs Scotland

Alisson Becker; Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Alex Sandro; Bruno Guimarães, Fabinho; Luiz Henrique, Rayan, Vinícius Júnior; Matheus Cunha

Substitutes: Ederson (gk), Weverton, Danilo, Éder Militão, Bremer, Roger Ibañez, Léo Pereira, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá, Éderson, Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Neymar.

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Brazil vs Scotland Match Details

The Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 a.m. IST on Thursday in India.

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