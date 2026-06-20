Morocco vs Scotland Highlights: Ismael Saibari Scores Fastest Goal Of FIFA World Cup 2026 In 1-0 Victory

Morocco secured a 1-0 victory over Scotland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash at Gillette Stadium on Friday, thanks to Ismael Saibari's strike after just 70 seconds, which is the fastest goal of the tournament so far. Saibari finished a flowing move created by Brahim Díaz to give the Atlas Lions an early lead and nearly added a second after the break, while Scotland were unable to convert a series of late chances despite mounting pressure in the closing stages.

The win fires Morocco to the top of Group C with four points, while Scotland move down to second on three points.

(This is a developing story)

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