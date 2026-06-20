USA vs Australia Highlights: United States Win Consecutive World Cup Matches For First Time Since 1930

The United States defeated Australia 2-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash at Seattle Stadium on Friday to record back-to-back World Cup victories for the first time since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930. The win moved Mauricio Pochettino's side to six points from two matches and confirmed their place in the Round of 32.

The hosts made a fast start and were rewarded in the 10th minute. Folarin Balogun made a darting run into the box and fired in a low dangerous cross which defender Cameron Burgess could only divert past his own goalkeeper for an own goal.

Australia struggled to cope with the United States' intensity during the first half and picked up yellow cards for Jordan Bos and Alessandro Circati as the Americans continued to dictate the tempo.

The lead was doubled three minutes before the break when Sergiño Dest drove inside and unleashed a powerful effort from distance. The shot took a deflection before falling kindly for Alex Freeman, who reacted quickest to head the rebound beyond goalkeeper Patrick Beach. A brief VAR review checked for a possible off-side in the build-up, but the goal was allowed to stand.

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Seeking a response, Australia manager Tony Popovic made a triple substitution at half-time, introducing Jason Geria, Connor Metcalfe and Nestory Irankunda. The Socceroos showed greater attacking intent after the restart but struggled to create clear openings against a well-organised American defence.

The United States gradually shifted into game-management mode as the second half progressed. Antonee Robinson was booked for a tactical foul before Pochettino reinforced his midfield and defensive lines with a series of substitutions, bringing on Sebastian Berhalter, Joe Scally and Auston Trusty.

Tensions flared late in the contest when a confrontation involving Folarin Balogun and Harry Souttar sparked a brief altercation near the touchline. The referee quickly restored order, issuing yellow cards to Balogun, Souttar and Jacob Italiano. Chris Richards also entered the book during stoppage time as the Americans comfortably saw out the remaining minutes.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the United States, ending a 96-year wait to record back-to-back wins at a FIFA World Cup. Having also defeated Türkiye in their opening fixture, the co-hosts have now secured qualification for the knockout stages with a match to spare.

The result leaves the United States top of Group D on six points, while Australia remain second on three points and firmly in contention for qualification. Türkiye and Paraguay are due to meet later on in the day for their second group outing.

The United States will conclude their group-stage campaign against Türkiye at Los Angeles Stadium on June 25, with a win or draw enough to guarantee top spot in Group D. Australia, meanwhile, face Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium knowing that a victory would secure automatic qualification for the knockout rounds. Both matches are scheduled to kick off simultaneously at 7:30 AM IST on June 26.

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