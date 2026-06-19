Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Target Joao Neves After Portugal Star's 'Just Another Player' Comment

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans have flooded João Neves's Instagram account with critical comments following the youngster's remarks about the Portuguese superstar after the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against DR Congo.

Neves opened the scoring for Portugal on Wednesday and, at 21 years and 263 days old, became the third-youngest Portuguese player to score in a FIFA World Cup match. However, his goal was not enough to secure victory as Yoane Wissa's second-half header earned DR Congo a 1-1 draw.

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Ronaldo's underwhelming performance was one of the major talking points after the match. Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, Neves was asked about the veteran forward's display and offered a measured response.

"We know what Cristiano has done for us, for our national team, and for the world of football. But at this moment, he and we know that he is no different. He is just another player here to help. He is no different from the others. He is here to contribute, just like all of us," Neves said.

The comments have sparked a backlash from some Ronaldo supporters, who have taken to social media to express their displeasure. Several fans have posted critical and mocking messages under Neves's Instagram posts.

Support from Bruno Fernandes and Achraf Hakimi

Despite the online criticism, Neves has received backing from fellow Portugal international Bruno Fernandes. The Manchester United midfielder reacted with a heart emoji to Neves' Instagram post celebrating his World Cup goal.

Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi of Morocco has also shown support for the young midfielder amid the social media storm.

Portugal will return to action on Tuesday when they face Uzbekistan in their second World Cup group-stage match.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled Online After Forgettable World Cup 2026 Opener As DR Congo Make History

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