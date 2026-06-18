Tears Of A Legend: How Much Could You Earn From Cristiano Ronaldo's Tears At The FIFA World Cup 2026?

While football fans spent more than two decades glued to their screens watching Cristiano Ronaldo create magic on the pitch, the Portugal captain is now driving one of the FIFA World Cup's most unusual betting markets. In a sharp contrast to the moments that defined his illustrious career, punters are now placing bets on whether the 41-year-old will be caught crying on camera before his final World Cup campaign comes to an end.

Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw in Houston despite taking an early lead, with Ronaldo enduring a difficult night where he managed zero shots on target, extending his goalless run at major tournaments for Portugal to 10 consecutive matches. His performance and visibly distraught post-game reaction has now fuelled a betting market on whether the Portuguese legend will be caught crying on camera during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What Is The Ronaldo Crying Market?

The market, available on prediction platforms such as Polymarket, currently gives Ronaldo roughly a 63%-66% chance of being caught visibly shedding tears during a Portugal match at the tournament.

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Unlike a traditional sportsbook bet, prediction markets work through the buying and selling of "Yes" and "No" shares. Each share trades between $0 and $1, with the price reflecting the market's assessment of the probability of an event occurring.

In simple terms, a "Yes" share trading at $0.66 implies a 66% probability. If the event occurs, the share settles at $1. If it does not, the share becomes worthless.

What Counts As Ronaldo Crying?

The market's rules are surprisingly specific.

According to the published terms on polymarket's website, the bet resolves to "Yes" if Ronaldo "visibly sheds tears that can be clearly observed on his face in any photograph or video" during a Portugal match at the World Cup.

The tears can occur before, during or after the match, but Ronaldo must be either on the pitch or in the bench area. Tears shed in the dressing room, tunnel or elsewhere do not count.

The market also requires authentic visual evidence. Edited images, AI-generated content, reused footage or staged recreations are explicitly excluded. Resolution will be based on credible photographic or video evidence.

Why Are Bettors Backing It?

The appeal is partly statistical and partly emotional.

Ronaldo is playing in a record-equalling sixth World Cup and is widely expected to retire from the tournament stage after 2026. His reaction to major victories and defeats has frequently become a story in its own right throughout his career.

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The DR Congo draw only amplified those expectations. Portugal failed to secure victory despite entering the match as heavy favourites, while Ronaldo's personal struggles extended a difficult run in major tournaments. For many bettors, the combination of a potentially emotional farewell and increasing pressure on Portugal has made visible tears feel more likely than not.

The market is not necessarily predicting heartbreak. A deep Portugal run ending in triumph could also be enough. The only question is whether cameras capture Ronaldo shedding tears.

How Much Money Could You Make?

Assume a bettor invests $100 when a "Yes" share is trading at $0.66.

That investment would buy approximately 151.5 shares. If Ronaldo is captured crying and the market resolves to "Yes", each share becomes worth $1.

The bettor would receive $151.50, generating a profit of $51.50 on the original $100 stake.

Of course, the reverse is also true. If Portugal complete their tournament without Ronaldo visibly shedding tears on camera, the "Yes" shares become worthless and bettors lose their stake.

For now, the market believes there is roughly a two-in-three chance that those tears make it onto television screens before Portugal's tournament ends.

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