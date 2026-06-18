Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled Online After Forgettable World Cup 2026 Opener As DR Congo Make History

Cristiano Ronaldo's quest to become the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups got off to a disappointing start as Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in Houston on Wednesday. While João Neves' early opener appeared to put Roberto Martinez's side on course for victory, Yoane Wissa's historic equaliser on the stroke of half-time changed the complexion of the contest. The result delivered DR Congo's first-ever World Cup goal and point, while Portugal were left frustrated after failing to turn overwhelming spells of possession into three points.

The spotlight inevitably fell on Ronaldo. Less than 24 hours after Lionel Messi lit up the tournament with a dazzling display for Argentina, Portugal's captain endured a subdued evening in front of goal. Entering the tournament with an opportunity to become the first player to score in six different World Cups, Ronaldo instead struggled to impose himself against a disciplined Congolese defence.

For much of the first half, Portugal controlled the ball but failed to create clear openings for their talisman. Ronaldo attempted an ambitious overhead kick during one of the team's brighter attacking sequences but otherwise found himself largely isolated. By the interval, he had failed to register a shot, create a chance or meaningfully test goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

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The second half offered opportunities for redemption, but they ultimately added to the frustration. Ronaldo finished the match having played all 90 minutes, recording two shots, zero shots on target, zero goals and zero assists. His most notable moment came in the 75th minute when Portugal carved open the Congolese defence and presented him with a clear sight of goal from close range. The 41-year-old, usually so clinical in such situations, dragged his effort wide of the post and could only bury his face in his hands as the chance slipped away.

Portugal continued to push forward in search of a winner, but Ronaldo was unable to find the decisive contribution that has defined so many moments of his career. By full-time, frustration was visible across the Portuguese ranks as they settled for a draw against a side appearing at its first World Cup since 1974.

Ronaldo's difficult night did not go unnoticed online, with social media flooded by reactions, jokes and memes following Portugal's draw.

The Portuguese legend's statistics offered little defence against his critics after a quiet night in Houston.

One supporter mocked Ronaldo's display, insinuating that Portugal did well to 'cling on for a draw despite playing with ten men.'

Others drew attention to Ronaldo's goalless run at major tournaments, which has now stretched to 10 matches for Portugal.

One user contrasted Ronaldo's relationship with his Portugal teammates to Messi's bond with Argentina.

Others turned Ronaldo's performance into a source of humour, with one user even using a clip of popular streamer and Ronaldo supporter IShowSpeed to highlight the forward's struggles.

Despite the disappointing start, Ronaldo still added another chapter to an unparalleled international career. By taking the field against DR Congo, he became only the second men's player to play in six different FIFA World Cups, a record he shares with Messi. At 41 years and 132 days, he also became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match.

The Portugal captain now has 23 World Cup appearances, eight goals and two assists across six tournaments. All eight of those goals have come in the group stage. More broadly, Ronaldo continues to stand alone as men's international football's most-capped player with 229 appearances and its all-time leading scorer with 143 goals for Portugal.

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