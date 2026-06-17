Six World Cups, 200 Caps, 16 Goals: All The Records Messi Owns After Argentina Vs Algeria

It was precisely twenty years ago to this very day, on June 16, 2006, when an 18-year-old Lionel Messi, wearing the no. 19, shirt announced himself to the FIFA World Cup with a goal against Serbia and Montenegro in Germany.

Even the most ardent Messi believers back then would have struggled to predict the impact that teenager from Rosario would go on to have on both the tournament and Argentine football. Two decades later, on that very same date, Messi marked the anniversary in the most fitting way possible by scoring the first World Cup hat-trick of his career on a record-breaking night for the Argentina captain.

At 38 years and 357 days old, Messi may no longer possess the explosive pace that defined his younger years, but he remains an unstoppable, indomitable force of nature with the ball at his feet and every bit as lethal as ever.

His three goals against Algeria at the Kansas City Stadium powered Argentina to a 3-0 victory in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener. They also helped him break, extend or tie a remarkable collection of records in a single appearance.

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Here's a look at every major milestone Messi achieved on a historic night:

Joint-Highest Goalscorer In World Cup History

Messi's hat-trick took his World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing him level with Germany's Miroslav Klose at the top of the men's all-time scoring charts.

Klose set the benchmark across four tournaments between 2002 and 2014. Messi now has the remainder of the tournament to claim the record outright.

First Player To Appear In Six FIFA World Cups

By simply taking the field against Algeria, Messi became the first men's footballer to feature in six World Cups.

His appearances now span 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026, a record that only Cristiano Ronaldo is currently set to match when he walks out to represent Portugal in the tournament.

Most Consecutive World Cup Matches Played

Messi's start against Algeria was his 24th consecutive World Cup appearance, surpassing Paolo Maldini's long-standing mark of 23. The Italian great set the benchmark between 1990 and 2002, playing every match of four consecutive World Cup campaigns and rarely leaving the field.

Messi's streak stretches back to the 2010 World Cup and is a testament to his longevity, fitness and importance to Argentina.

Only The Third Men's Player To Reach 200 International Caps

The Algeria clash was also Messi's 200th appearance for Argentina.

He joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa as the only men to reach the milestone and became the first Argentine player to do so.

Scored In Five Different World Cups

Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo as only the second player to score in five separate World Cup tournaments. His goals have come across the 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions, with the 2010 tournament in South Africa the lone exception, when he famously finished without a goal despite producing a series of influential displays and registering one assist.

Ronaldo has scored in each of the five World Cups he has played, and would become the first player to score in six different tournaments if he finds the net during the 2026 edition.

Most World Cup Goal Contributions

The hat-trick took Messi's tally to 24 World Cup goal contributions, extending his own all-time record.

He now sits four clear of Pele, who is second on the list with 20.

First Player To Score Against 11 Different Nations At The World Cup

By scoring against Algeria, Messi extended another unique record.

No player in tournament history has found the net against more national teams at the World Cup.

Argentina's Youngest And Oldest World Cup Scorer

Messi remains the youngest Argentine to score at a World Cup after netting against Serbia and Montenegro aged 18 years and 357 days on this very same date back in 2006.

Against Algeria, he also became the country's oldest World Cup scorer at 38 years and 357 days.

Oldest Player To Score A World Cup Hat-Trick

At 38 years and 357 days old, Messi is now the oldest player in FIFA World Cup history to score a hat-trick. The previous record belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 130 days old when he scored all three goals in Portugal's memorable 3-3 draw against Spain at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Third-Oldest Goalscorer In World Cup History

The hat-trick elevated Messi to third on the list of oldest scorers in World Cup history. Only Cameroon's Roger Milla and Portugal defender Pepe have scored at an older age.

Joint-Most Long-Range World Cup Goals Since 1966

Messi's stunning opener from outside the box was his fifth long-range goal at the FIFA World Cup, drawing him level with Brazil great Rivellino for the most such goals scored by any player since detailed tournament records began in 1966.

The strike was a reminder that, even at 38, Messi remains capable of producing moments of brilliance from almost anywhere on the pitch.

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