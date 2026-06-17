Portugal vs DR Congo: Five Things To Know About The Leopards After Yoane Wissa's Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal

Yoane Wissa's first-half equaliser against Portugal in their World Cup 2026 opener was far more than a goal. The Newcastle forward's strike in Houston made history as DR Congo's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal, ending a drought that stretched back more than half a century. Deep into stoppage time, Wissa met a perfectly floated cross into the area with a powerful header to level the Group K tie at 1-1 and write his name into Congolese football folklore.

Portugal made the brighter start and took the lead through João Neves' well-taken header in the sixth minute, but the first half ultimately belonged to Wissa, who delivered a historic goal.

As the Leopards return to the world's biggest sporting stage, here are five things to know about one of the tournament's most fascinating teams.

1. Their First World Cup Since 1974

DR Congo's only previous World Cup appearance came in 1974, when the country competed as Zaire. They became the first sub-Saharan African nation to qualify for the tournament, a landmark achievement for the continent.

The campaign itself was difficult, with defeats to Scotland, Yugoslavia and Brazil, while the team failed to score a goal or earn a point. The team finished with an aggregate score of 14-0 in that tournament. Wissa's strike against Portugal ended a 52-year World Cup scoring drought for DR Congo.

2. Politics And Football Have Long Been Intertwined

The 1974 World Cup remains one of football's most politically charged stories. Then-ruler Mobutu Sese Seko initially promised the squad lavish gifts such as cars and houses for qualifying but reportedly turned on the team after a humiliating 9-0 defeat to Yugoslavia. Ahead of their final group match against Brazil, reports have said members of the squad were threatened with serious repercussions if they lost by more than three goals.

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That backdrop helps explain one of the most misunderstood moments in World Cup history, when Mwepu Ilunga famously sprinted out of the wall and blasted away a Brazilian free-kick before it was taken. While the incident was widely ridiculed at the time, subsequent reports suggested it was a direct result of the intense pressure facing the squad during the tie. Zaire eventually lost 3-0.

3. A Staggering European Diaspora

Few countries can match DR Congo's footballing diaspora. Generations of migration have produced elite players across Europe with Congolese roots. Belgium internationals Romelu Lukaku, Youri Tielemans and Michy Batshuayi all trace their heritage to the country, while former France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda was born in Kinshasa.

4. Football As A Shield And A Protest

For many Congolese players, football is also a platform for activism. During a recent Africa Cup of Nations campaign, DR Congo's players staged a powerful silent protest before matches, covering their mouths and pointing two fingers to their temples. The gesture was intended to draw attention to ongoing violence and humanitarian crises in the eastern part of the country, issues they felt were receiving insufficient global attention.

5. The Superfan Who Became A Global Symbol

Perhaps no supporter is more recognisable than Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, famously known by his moniker "Lumumba Vea". Nicknamed the "Living Statue", he stands motionless throughout matches while dressed in the colours of the Congolese flag. His pose mirrors a statue of Patrice Lumumba, the country's first prime minister and a national hero.

Mboladinga says the open palm he displays symbolises peace and is meant to highlight the suffering of people affected by conflict in DR Congo. Although he initially appeared set to miss the tournament because of travel and visa-related hurdles, DR Congo's players reportedly appealed to the football federation on his behalf.

He was subsequently added to the country's official World Cup delegation and is expected to join the team for their second group-stage match.

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