ICMAI CMA Inter & Final June 2026 Result OUT; Check Direct Link and Toppers' List

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA June 2026 Intermediate and Final examination results. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their scorecards through the official ICMAI result portal, icmai.in/ClntStudents/Result.

ICMAI has released the results online, allowing candidates to access their marksheets and examination outcomes through the institute's official platform.

How To Download ICMAI CMA Inter & Final June 2026 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their ICMAI CMA Inter and Final June 2026 results:

Visit the official ICMAI examination portal Select the CMA June 2026 result link Enter the required credentials, including registration details Submit the details to view the scorecard Download and save the result for future reference

ICMAI CMA Inter & Final June 2026: Toppers' List

Along with the declaration of results, ICMAI has also released details of top-performing candidates and merit lists for the Intermediate and Final examinations.

Top Rank Holders (June 2026 Term)

Intermediate Course:

Raunak Jain (Surat) – AIR 1 Mohit Das (Visakhapatnam) – AIR 2 Kantala Prashanth Reddy (Hyderabad) – AIR 3

Final Course:

Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli (Guntur) – AIR 1 Rahul Kailas Bhoir (Navi Mumbai) – AIR 2 Vannemreddy Hemanth (Guntur) – AIR 3

ICMAI CMA Inter & Final June 2026 Result: What Next

Candidates who have cleared the Intermediate and Final examinations can proceed with the next stages of the CMA qualification process as per ICMAI guidelines.

Successful candidates should keep their result documents and marksheets safely for future academic and professional requirements. Candidates who require official certificates or further information can refer to the institute's official announcements.

ICMAI CMA Inter & Final June 2026 Result: Details

The June 2026 CMA examinations were conducted according to ICMAI's examination schedule. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India conducted the examination process, evaluated answer sheets and released the final results through its official portal.

The CMA qualification is awarded by ICMAI and is recognised as a professional credential in cost and management accounting. The June 2026 results provide details of candidates' performance in the Intermediate and Final levels.

A total of 7,885 candidates successfully completed the Intermediate course, while 4,220 candidates cleared the Final course in the June 2026 examination session, as per The Times of India. The results mark an important milestone for students pursuing the Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA) qualification and reflect candidates' performance across the country.

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