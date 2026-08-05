Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Market Watch: Top 10 Stocks That Soared And Slumped Today - Check List

Stock-specific action remained in focus on Dalal Street as Ask Automotive and Cello World rallied sharply, while Best Agrolife and Vaibhav Global traded among the session's biggest laggards.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Market Watch: Top 10 Stocks That Soared And Slumped Today - Check List
Mid-day Market: Here's a look at the top markets movers
Image: AI generated

Stock-specific action is driving the market on Wednesday, even as the Nifty 50 trades about 0.15% lower. While a few auto, consumer, healthcare and industrial stocks are seeing sharp gains, technology and specialty chemical names are under pressure.

Top Gainers

Ask Automotive is the top gainer, rising 14.51% to Rs 631.30.

Cello World is up 10.42% at Rs 380.80, while SML Isuzu has gained 9.02% to Rs 5,914.50.

Morepen Laboratories is trading 8.85% higher at Rs 75.30 and has also seen the highest trading volume among the stocks on the list, with over 772 lakh shares changing hands.

KDDL is up 7.99% at Rs 3,944.50, while RP Tech India has added 7.36% to Rs 935.

Top Losers

On the losing side, Best Agrolife is down 9.14% at Rs 20.59, making it the biggest loser among the top movers.

Vaibhav Global has fallen 7.20% to Rs 250.65, MapmyIndia is down 6.83% at Rs 1,061.90, and Protean eGov Technologies has slipped 6.57% to Rs 580.70.

Symbol

Series

LTP

%chng

Mkt Cap (₹ Crores)

Volume (Lakhs)

Value (₹ Crores)

ASKAUTOLTD

EQ

631.3

14.51

12445.61

50.39

307.65

CELLO

EQ

380.8

10.42

8411.3

83.97

315.89

SMLMAH

EQ

5914.5

9.02

8559.26

2.28

131.36

MOREPENLAB

EQ

75.3

8.85

4126.09

772.19

583.08

KDDL

EQ

3944.5

7.99

4851.45

3.43

139.14

RPTECH

EQ

935

7.36

6161.62

19.46

180.19

BESTAGRO

EQ

20.59

-9.14

730.27

73.06

15.55

VAIBHAVGBL

EQ

250.65

-7.2

4194.68

10.29

26.52

MAPMYINDIA

EQ

1061.9

-6.83

5815.08

8.89

95.43

PROTEAN

EQ

580.7

-6.57

2358.87

6.5

37.83

Morepen Laboratories topped the list in terms of trading volume, with more than 772 lakh shares changing hands. Ask Automotive and Cello World also saw traded values of over Rs 300 crore.

The list of top movers highlights the sharp stock-specific action unfolding in the market, with select companies witnessing double-digit gains while others came under heavy selling pressure. As trading progresses, investors are expected to keep a close watch on volume trends, company-specific developments and broader market sentiment, which could influence the performance of these stocks through the remainder of the session.

Also Read: 15 Stocks For August: ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Eternal Among Axis Securities' Top Picks; Upside Up To 28% — Full list Inside

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Crime Patrol Actor Satish Nayakode Duped Of Rs 25 Lakh

Crime Patrol Actor Satish Nayakode Duped Of Rs 25 Lakh

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com