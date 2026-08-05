Market Watch: Top 10 Stocks That Soared And Slumped Today - Check List

Stock-specific action is driving the market on Wednesday, even as the Nifty 50 trades about 0.15% lower. While a few auto, consumer, healthcare and industrial stocks are seeing sharp gains, technology and specialty chemical names are under pressure.

Top Gainers

Ask Automotive is the top gainer, rising 14.51% to Rs 631.30.

Cello World is up 10.42% at Rs 380.80, while SML Isuzu has gained 9.02% to Rs 5,914.50.

Morepen Laboratories is trading 8.85% higher at Rs 75.30 and has also seen the highest trading volume among the stocks on the list, with over 772 lakh shares changing hands.

KDDL is up 7.99% at Rs 3,944.50, while RP Tech India has added 7.36% to Rs 935.

Top Losers

On the losing side, Best Agrolife is down 9.14% at Rs 20.59, making it the biggest loser among the top movers.

Vaibhav Global has fallen 7.20% to Rs 250.65, MapmyIndia is down 6.83% at Rs 1,061.90, and Protean eGov Technologies has slipped 6.57% to Rs 580.70.

Symbol Series LTP %chng Mkt Cap (₹ Crores) Volume (Lakhs) Value (₹ Crores) ASKAUTOLTD EQ 631.3 14.51 12445.61 50.39 307.65 CELLO EQ 380.8 10.42 8411.3 83.97 315.89 SMLMAH EQ 5914.5 9.02 8559.26 2.28 131.36 MOREPENLAB EQ 75.3 8.85 4126.09 772.19 583.08 KDDL EQ 3944.5 7.99 4851.45 3.43 139.14 RPTECH EQ 935 7.36 6161.62 19.46 180.19 BESTAGRO EQ 20.59 -9.14 730.27 73.06 15.55 VAIBHAVGBL EQ 250.65 -7.2 4194.68 10.29 26.52 MAPMYINDIA EQ 1061.9 -6.83 5815.08 8.89 95.43 PROTEAN EQ 580.7 -6.57 2358.87 6.5 37.83

Morepen Laboratories topped the list in terms of trading volume, with more than 772 lakh shares changing hands. Ask Automotive and Cello World also saw traded values of over Rs 300 crore.

The list of top movers highlights the sharp stock-specific action unfolding in the market, with select companies witnessing double-digit gains while others came under heavy selling pressure. As trading progresses, investors are expected to keep a close watch on volume trends, company-specific developments and broader market sentiment, which could influence the performance of these stocks through the remainder of the session.

Also Read: 15 Stocks For August: ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Eternal Among Axis Securities' Top Picks; Upside Up To 28% — Full list Inside

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