Mumbai Lakes Water Level Nears 89% Capacity; IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall

With reservoirs nearing full capacity after sustained monsoon rainfall, Mumbai's water stock has reached 88.93% of total capacity, keeping the city's water supply in a comfortable position for the season.

Total live storage across all seven lakes currently stands at 1,287,076 million litres out of an overall capacity of 1,447,363 million litres.

The seven lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

Three of the seven supply sources, namely, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi, are operating at maximum capacity.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today

Modak Sagar – 100%

Vihar – 100%

Tulsi – 100%

Tansa – 98.85%

Middle Vaitarna – 92.37%

Bhatsa – 86.64%

Upper Vaitarna – 78.83%

Tansa is also nearing full capacity at 98.85%, while Bhatsa, the city's largest source of drinking water, stands at 86.64%.

Metric Value Total Water Stock 1,287,076 ML Total Capacity 1,447,363 ML Storage Level 88.93% Lakes at 100% 3 Highest Lake Modak Sagar, Vihar, Tulsi Largest Reservoir Bhatsa (86.64%)

Mumbai Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast issued for Aug. 5 to 9, 2026, Mumbai is expected to experience moderate rain on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 6.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, with the IMD saying these conditions are very likely across the city.

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Mumbai Tide Timings

According to the official forecast for Aug. 5, Mumbai will experience a high tide of 3.89 metres at 3:53 p.m., followed by a low tide measuring 1.11 metres at 8:08 p.m.

Aug. 5

High Tide: 3.89 m at 3:53 p.m.

Low Tide: 1.11 m at 8:08 p.m.

Aug. 6

High Tide: 3.56 m at 5:10 a.m.

Low Tide: 2.20 m at 10:36 a.m.

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