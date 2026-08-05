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Mumbai Lakes Water Level Nears 89% Capacity; IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall

Mumbai's seven lakes are 88.93% full, with three reservoirs at 100% capacity, while IMD forecasts moderate rainfall till Aug. 9.

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Mumbai Lakes Water Level Nears 89% Capacity; IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall
Mumbai is expected to experience moderate rain on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.
Photo Source: X/mybmc

With reservoirs nearing full capacity after sustained monsoon rainfall, Mumbai's water stock has reached 88.93% of total capacity, keeping the city's water supply in a comfortable position for the season.

Total live storage across all seven lakes currently stands at 1,287,076 million litres out of an overall capacity of 1,447,363 million litres.

The seven lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

Three of the seven supply sources, namely, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi, are operating at maximum capacity.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today

  • Modak Sagar – 100%
  • Vihar – 100%
  • Tulsi – 100%
  • Tansa – 98.85%
  • Middle Vaitarna – 92.37%
  • Bhatsa – 86.64%
  • Upper Vaitarna – 78.83%

Tansa is also nearing full capacity at 98.85%, while Bhatsa, the city's largest source of drinking water, stands at 86.64%.

MetricValue
Total Water Stock1,287,076 ML
Total Capacity1,447,363 ML
Storage Level88.93%
Lakes at 100%3
Highest LakeModak Sagar, Vihar, Tulsi
Largest ReservoirBhatsa (86.64%)

Mumbai Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast issued for Aug. 5 to 9, 2026, Mumbai is expected to experience moderate rain on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 6. 

Light to moderate rainfall is expected from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, with the IMD saying these conditions are very likely across the city.

ALSO READ: Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 5: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Mumbai Tide Timings

According to the official forecast for Aug. 5, Mumbai will experience a high tide of 3.89 metres at 3:53 p.m., followed by a low tide measuring 1.11 metres at 8:08 p.m. 

Aug. 5

  • High Tide: 3.89 m at 3:53 p.m.
  • Low Tide: 1.11 m at 8:08 p.m.

Aug. 6

  • High Tide: 3.56 m at 5:10 a.m.
  • Low Tide: 2.20 m at 10:36 a.m.

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