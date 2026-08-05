Tamil Nadu Budget Woos Gen Z: Free Laptops, Bicycles, AI Skill Push & More

Tamil Nadu's first Revised Budget under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam places sharp emphasis on the state's youngest voters, with Finance Minister Dr N. Marie Wilson announcing a clutch of schemes aimed at students and young job-seekers, from free laptops and bicycles to artificial intelligence training tied up with IIT Madras.

Laptops for college students

The government will roll out the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme' for college students with an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore, aimed at equipping them with what the budget speech called an "essential learning resource" for skill development and academic work.

Bicycles for Class XI students

Around 5.32 lakh students in Class XI across government and government-aided schools will receive branded bicycles fitted with helmets and water bottles in the current academic year, at an estimated cost of Rs 277 crore. The scheme covers what the budget document referred to as "Gen-Z students."

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AI skilling gets a push

The government has launched an AI Industry Development Programme in partnership with IIT Madras, with a target of skilling 5 lakh youth across engineering colleges, polytechnics and ITIs by 2031. A new AI and machine learning trade will also be introduced in 50 Industrial Training Institutes over five years, at the rate of 10 institutes annually, with an outlay of Rs 10 crore. The initiative is expected to train 24,000 students over the period.

At the school level, the TN SPARK programme, covering artificial intelligence, robotics and digital tools, will be extended to 2,600 additional schools in 2026-27, taking its footprint beyond the existing 5,000 government schools. The programme follows a three-tier structure, with foundational learning for Classes VI to VIII, intermediate training for Classes IX and X, and specialised electives for Classes XI and XII.

Skilling and jobs for young graduates

Under the newly introduced 'Vetri Skill Training Scheme', the government will provide industry-aligned skilling to 12 lakh college students and 1 lakh unemployed youth this year. A parallel internship programme, run in collaboration with government and private industry, will cover 20,000 youth in its first phase, with monthly stipends for graduates and those with vocational qualifications. Priority will be given to youth from families without permanent employment, according to the budget speech.

Separately, mechanics currently servicing fossil-fuel vehicles will be trained in electric vehicle maintenance, with 22,500 people, including 12,500 existing mechanics, expected to benefit over the next five years.

Sports over drugs

The budget also carries forward the government's "Take Up Sports, Give Up Drugs" messaging, with 10 Olympic Centres of Excellence to be set up at a cost of Rs 50 crore, and one hour of structured sports and physical activity to be introduced daily in government and government-aided schools, up from the current two periods a week.

NEET opposition renewed

On higher education access, the Joseph Vijay government reiterated its opposition to the NEET examination, urging the Union government to scrap it, citing irregularities and question paper leaks, and to revert to admissions based on Class XII board examination marks.

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