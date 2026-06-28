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Colombia vs Portugal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Ronaldo In Action In World Cup Match?

The Colombia national team vs Portugal national team match will get underway at 5 a.m. IST on Sunday and can be watched on the Unite8 Sports television channels, and ZEE5 app and website.

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Colombia vs Portugal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Ronaldo In Action In World Cup Match?
Cristiano Ronaldo
Image: @Cristiano/X

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will return to action in FIFA World Cup 2026 as they are set to play Colombia in their final Group K game on June 27. 

Portugal endured a sluggish start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo, who are making their first appearance at the tournament in 52 years. However, the 2016 European champions responded emphatically in their next outing, cruising to a 5-0 victory over World Cup debutants Uzbekistan. Ronaldo starred in the dominant win, scoring twice as Portugal bounced back in style to put their qualification hopes firmly back on track.

Colombia, returning to the FIFA World Cup after missing the 2022 edition, launched their 2026 campaign in style as they beat Uzbekistan 3-1. Los Cafeteros backed it with another 1-0 victory over DR Congo, ensuring qualification for Round of 32.

The winner of this match will claim top spot in the group.

Match Time, Venue

The match will kick-off at 5 a.m. Indian Standard Time. The game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Referee

Alireza Faghani of Australia will be the referee for this match.

Head-to-Head 

This is the first time that Portugal and Colombia will be playing each other in an international football match. 

Form Guide

  • Portugal: W-D-W-W-W-
  • Colombia: W-W-W-W-L

Portugal 

  • Possible Starting 11: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, João Neves; Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix
  • Substitutes: José Sá, Rui Silva, Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, Nélson Semedo, Gonçalo Inácio, Tomás Araújo, Rúben Neves, Samuel Costa, Bernardo Silva, Francisco Trincão, Francisco Conceição, Rafael Leão, Gonçalo Guedes, Gonçalo Ramos
  • Coach: Roberto Martinez 

Colombia 

  • Possible Starting 11: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodriguez, Luis Díaz, Luis Suarez.
  • Substitutes: David Ospina, Álvaro Montero, Devier Machado, Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Willer Ditta, Richard Ríos, Juan Fernando Quintero, Jorge Carrascal, Kevin Castaño, Jaminton Campaz, Carlos Andrés Gómez, Jhon Córdoba, Juan Camilo Hernández
  • Coach: Néstor Lorenzo

Players to Watch 

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): Cristiano Ronaldo will be fired up to score more goals following his brace against Uzbekistan in Portugal's previous outing. It would bode well for Portugal that CR7 attains his peak form before the knockout stage comes around. 
  • Luis Díaz (Colombia): Luis Diaz is the standout name in the Colombia squad. Diaz had a phenomenal run with Bayern Munich where he scored 26 goals and provided 23 assists in 51 appearances. The 29 year old has carried his good form in the World Cup where he has netted once and provided one assist. 

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Portugal vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Portugal vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: 'For Ronaldo': After Harry Kane 'Curse', 'Witch Doctor' Predicts Portugal As World Cup Winner

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Colombia vs Portugal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Ronaldo In Action In World Cup Match?

Colombia vs Portugal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Ronaldo In Action In World Cup Match?

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